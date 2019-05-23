Shahdol Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: BJP's Himadri Singh wins

Shahdol Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 12

Total Electors: 1,561,321 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,06,945

Female Electors: 7,54,376

Assembly Constituencies: Jaisingnagar, Jaitpur, Kotma, Anuppur, Pushprajgarh, Bandhavgarh, Manpur, Barwara

Reserved: Yes, For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Dalpat Singh Paraste of the BJP served as the MP for three terms between 1999 and 2016, when he died of brain haemorrhage. Between 2009 and 2014, Rajesh Nandini Singh of the Congress won the seat. In the 2016 by-poll, Gyan Singh, who previously served as MP between 1996 and 1999, won the seat.

Demography: Shahdol is another tribal dominated Lok Sabha constituency. Spread across four major districts, covering nearly all of Shahdol, Umaria, Annupur districts and parts of Katni district, Shahdol Lok Sabha constituency has a tribal population of over 40 percent. Notably, this constituency also borders Chhattisgarh.

