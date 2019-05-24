Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 15:07:38 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Praveen Kumar Nishad 464,222 Votes 44% Votes
BSP Bheeshma Shankar Alias Kushal Tiwari 428,761 Votes 41% Votes
INC Bhal Chandra Yadav 127,488 Votes 12% Votes
Nota Nota 12,544 Votes 1% Votes
MAP Akhilesh Kumar 7,974 Votes 1% Votes
IND Rajendra Yadav Urf Colonel Sahab 6,877 Votes 1% Votes
BMP Anand Kumar Gautam 3,968 Votes 0% Votes
IND Lotan Urf Loutan Prasad 3,943 Votes 0% Votes

Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 62

Total electors: 19,04,32

Female electors: 8,58,897

Male electors: 10,45,430

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. This constituency came into existence in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Alapur, Menhdawal, Khalilabad, Dhanghata, Khajani

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, Bhima Shankar, a BSP candidate, won the seat while Sharad Tripathi of the BJP won the seat in 2014 elections.

Demographics: Brahmins and Rajputs have a considerable presence in this constituency. Kurmis also form a sizeable electorate in this constituency, according to some reports. Recently, the constituency’s representative Sharad Tripathi was in the news for hitting another MLA belonging to the Rajput community. This, many analysts, believe expose the caste faultline in the constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 15:07:38 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile