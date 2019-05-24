Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 62

Total electors: 19,04,32

Female electors: 8,58,897

Male electors: 10,45,430

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. This constituency came into existence in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Alapur, Menhdawal, Khalilabad, Dhanghata, Khajani

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, Bhima Shankar, a BSP candidate, won the seat while Sharad Tripathi of the BJP won the seat in 2014 elections.

Demographics: Brahmins and Rajputs have a considerable presence in this constituency. Kurmis also form a sizeable electorate in this constituency, according to some reports. Recently, the constituency’s representative Sharad Tripathi was in the news for hitting another MLA belonging to the Rajput community. This, many analysts, believe expose the caste faultline in the constituency.

