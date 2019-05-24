Co-presented by


Sambhal Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 15:05:43 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
SP WON Dr. Shafiqur Rehman Barq 658,006 Votes 56% Votes
BJP Parameshvar Lal Saini 483,180 Votes 41% Votes
INC Major Jagat Pal Singh 12,105 Votes 1% Votes
NOTA Nota 7,230 Votes 1% Votes
IND Virendra Kumar Prajapati 4,641 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Karan Singh Yadav 4,198 Votes 0% Votes
BHF Ilyas 4,081 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mohd. Masroor 3,628 Votes 0% Votes
IND Firoz Khan 2,734 Votes 0% Votes
RUC Hasan Raza 1,227 Votes 0% Votes
AMSP Shahla Wajid 1,048 Votes 0% Votes
SJP Bhojraj 746 Votes 0% Votes
BPHP Ram Chandra 645 Votes 0% Votes
Sambhal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 16,93,245

Female electors: 7,61,642

Male electors: 9,31,603

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes

Assembly Constituencies: Kundarki, Bilari, Chandausi, Asmoli, Sambhal

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party patriarch won the seat in the 1999 elections. In 2004, Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party won the seat. In the 2009 elections, Shafiqur Rahman Barq won as a candidate of the BSP. However, he lost to Satyapal Singh Saini of the BJP in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: The constituency is dominated by Muslims and Dalits. Muslims constitute 44 percent of the electorate, while the Dalits constitute 16 percent of the electorate. According to a report, the consolidation of the 60 percent of the voters is key for the victory of any candidate.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 15:05:43 IST

