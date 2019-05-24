Sambhal Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Sambhal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 8

Total electors: 16,93,245

Female electors: 7,61,642

Male electors: 9,31,603

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes

Assembly Constituencies: Kundarki, Bilari, Chandausi, Asmoli, Sambhal

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party patriarch won the seat in the 1999 elections. In 2004, Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party won the seat. In the 2009 elections, Shafiqur Rahman Barq won as a candidate of the BSP. However, he lost to Satyapal Singh Saini of the BJP in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: The constituency is dominated by Muslims and Dalits. Muslims constitute 44 percent of the electorate, while the Dalits constitute 16 percent of the electorate. According to a report, the consolidation of the 60 percent of the voters is key for the victory of any candidate.

