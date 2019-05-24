Co-presented by


Salempur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 15:04:53 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Ravinder 467,241 Votes 51% Votes
BSP R. S. Kushwaha 354,764 Votes 39% Votes
SBSP Rajaram 33,520 Votes 4% Votes
INC Rajesh Kumar Mishra 27,288 Votes 3% Votes
NOTA Nota 7,799 Votes 1% Votes
IND Sunil Kumar Pandey 6,267 Votes 1% Votes
IND Vishram 4,813 Votes 1% Votes
RVLP Sumeshwar Nath Tiwari 3,836 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vidya Shanker Pandey 2,430 Votes 0% Votes
JTPR(R) Kailash Chauhan 2,413 Votes 0% Votes
IND Chhotelal 2,283 Votes 0% Votes
PCP Ajimullah 2,204 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Puja Pandey 1,752 Votes 0% Votes
HND Ramji Pratap Jigyasu 1,594 Votes 0% Votes
JNC Mohd Saroor Ali 1,563 Votes 0% Votes
BSSP Kripa Shankar Prasad 1,299 Votes 0% Votes
Salempur Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 71

Total electors: 16,61,737

Female electors: 7,57,105

Male electors: 9,04,632

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Bhatpar Rani, Salempur, Belthara Road, Sikanderpur, Bansdih

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 elections, Babban Rajbhar of the BSP won the seat. In 2004, Hari Kewal Prasad of the Samajwadi Party won the seat. In 2009, the BSP again won the seat before losing it to Ravindra Kushwaha of the BJP in 2014 elections.

Demographics: The Mauryas and the Kushwahas are influential in this constituency. Rajbhar community, an Extremely Backward Caste, also have sizeable presence in the constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 15:04:53 IST

