Salempur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Salempur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 71

Total electors: 16,61,737

Female electors: 7,57,105

Male electors: 9,04,632

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Bhatpar Rani, Salempur, Belthara Road, Sikanderpur, Bansdih

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 elections, Babban Rajbhar of the BSP won the seat. In 2004, Hari Kewal Prasad of the Samajwadi Party won the seat. In 2009, the BSP again won the seat before losing it to Ravindra Kushwaha of the BJP in 2014 elections.

Demographics: The Mauryas and the Kushwahas are influential in this constituency. Rajbhar community, an Extremely Backward Caste, also have sizeable presence in the constituency.

