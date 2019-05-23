Rewa Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Janardhan Mishra of BJP wins

Rewa Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 10

Total Electors: 15,44,719 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,21,800

Female Electors: 7,22,919

Assembly Constituencies: Sirmour, Semariya, Teonthar, Mauganj, Deotalab, Mangawan (SC), Rewa, Gurh

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Sunderlal Tiwari of the Congress won the seat. In the 2004 elections, senior BJP leader Chandramani Tripathi won the seat. However, in the 2009 elections, BSP scored a surprise by wresting the seat from the BJP. In the 2014 polls, BSP’s Deoraj Singh Patel lost to BJP’s Janardhan Mishra by over 1.6 Lakh votes.

Demography: Unlike in many parts of the state where OBC voters are dominant, Rewa boasts of strong Brahmin and Thakur vote banks, which account for half of the electorate. This also explains the dominance of Brahmins and — to a lesser extent — Thakur candidates in the constituency. Among the OBCs, the Kurmi community is influential in the constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.