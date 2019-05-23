Rajgarh Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Rodmal Nagar of BJP wins

Rajgarh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 20

Total Electors: 15,78,748 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,27,001

Female Electors: 7,51,747

Assembly Constituencies: Chachoura, Raghogarh, Narsinghgarh, Biaora, Rajgarh, Khilchipur, Sarangpur, Susner

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Raghogarh and Chachoura were added to Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituencies.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Lakshman Singh, the brother of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, represented this constituency between 1994 and 2009. In 2009, Congress candidate Narayan Singh Amlabe won the seat. However, he lost to Rodmal Nagar in the 2014 elections by a margin of over 2 lakh votes.

Demography: This constituency is the stronghold of Digvijaya Singh and his family. The former chief minister was himself elected twice from Rajgarh. The Sondhiya Rajputs have a considerable influence in the constituency. The community is estimated to have around 3 Lakh voters in the constituency. Other castes that are found in sizeable numbers are Dangis, Mahajans, Yadavs and Gurjars.

