Rajasthan polls: Congress fields Jaswant Singh's son against Vasundhara Raje; party announces 32 names in 2nd list

The Congress on Saturday released its second list of 32 candidates for the 7 December Assembly election in Rajasthan, fielding former BJP leader Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra against Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje from Jhalrapatan constituency.

Earlier on Saturday, Raje filed her nomination papers from the constituency.

Manvendra, a former BJP MLA from Sheo, in September quit the saffron party to join the Congress ahead of the Assembly election.

“There is a long list of leaders quitting the BJP and the party should introspect why this is happening,” Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot told PTI. ”We are welcoming Manvendra and this will strengthen the party.”

He added the party will ensure his active participation in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

The second list was released by the Congress general secretary and in-charge of Rajasthan Mukul Wasnik.

INC COMMUNIQUE Announcement of second list of candidates for the ensuing elections to the Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan. @INCRajasthan pic.twitter.com/pXqQbCaZyT — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) November 17, 2018

The opposition party had declared 152 candidates in the first list on Thursday night.



Senior Congress leaders, including Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and CP Joshi, are contesting the state election. Gehlot and Pilot had on Wednesday made their intentions clear that they would contest the Assembly polls along with senior state leaders.

Out of 200 candidates, 19 are women including former National Commission for Women chief Girija Vyas, who will contest from Udaipur, and Commonwealth Gold medallist (Discus) Krishna Punia, who will contest from Sadulpur.

Senior party leader CP Joshi will be party nominee from the Nathdwara Assembly seat.

The Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Rameshwar Lal Dudi, is the Congress's candidate from the Nokha constituency.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Harish Chaudhary will contest the polls from the Baytoo seat.

Former BJP MP Harish Meena, who had switched over to the Congress on Wednesday, has been fielded from Deoli Uniara.

The party's central election committee general secretary Mukul Wasnik released the list after hectic deliberations with senior state leaders and the party leadership. Sources said the list was reportedly delayed over differences on the distribution of party tickets.

The notification for the polls was issued on Monday.

With inputs from PTI