Rajasthan polls: Congress first list of 152 candidates has only 12 women; Ashok Gehlot to contest from Sardarpura, Sachin Pilot from Tonk

New Delhi: The Congress on late Thursday night released its first list of 152 candidates for the 7 December Rajasthan Assembly elections, fielding former chief minister Ashok Gehlot from Sardarpura and state party president Sachin Pilot from Tonk seat.

The Opposition party's list comes after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had released its first list of 131 candidates on 11 November, while the second list of 31 candidates was announced on 14 November. In the second list itself, the party denied tickets to 14 sitting MLAs and three ministers.

Gehlot and Pilot had on Wednesday made their intentions clear that they would contest the assembly polls along with senior state leaders.

Out of 200 candidates, 19 are women including former National Commission for Women chief Girija Vyas, who will contest from Udaipur, and Commonwealth Gold medallist (Discus) Krishna Punia, who will contest from Sadulpur.

Senior party leader CP Joshi will be party nominee from the Nathdwara assembly seat.

The Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Rameshwar Lal Dudi, is the Congress's candidate from the Nokha assembly seat.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Harish Chaudhary will contest the polls from the Baytoo seat.

Former BJP MP Harish Meena, who had switched over to the Congress on Wednesday, has been fielded from Deoli Uniara.

The party's central election committee general secretary Mukul Wasnik released the list after hectic deliberations with senior state leaders and the party leadership. Sources said the list was reportedly delayed over differences on the distribution of party tickets.

The notification for the polls was issued on Monday.

With inputs from PTI