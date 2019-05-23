Co-presented by


Raichur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: BJP's Raja Amareshwara Naik wins

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 21:02:32 IST pollpedia

Raichur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total Electors: 18,93,576 (latest figures)

Male Electors: 9,39,752

Female Electors: 9,53,457

Assembly Constituencies: Shorapur (ST), Shahapur, Yadgir, Raichur Rural (ST), Raichur, Manvi (ST), Devadurga (ST), Lingsugur

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: The constituency was reserved for STs in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Between 1998 and 2004, AV Venkatesh Naik represented the constituency thrice. In 2009 elections, Sanna Pakirappa of the BJP won the seat. In 2014 elections, BV Nayak of the Congress won the seat by just 1,500 votes.

Demography: Raichur district, which is part of the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, has a tribal population of little less than 20 percent. However, the district faces chronic poverty and low economic development. Interestingly, Raichur will have more women than men voters voting in the upcoming elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 21:02:32 IST

