Pollachi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Pollachi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 21

Total Electors: 13,81,505 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,86,943

Female Electors: 6,94,562

Assembly Constituencies: Thondamuthur, Kinathukadavu, Pollachi, Valparai (SC), Udumalpet, Madathukulam

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Became a general category seat once again.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: C Krishnan of the MDMK won the seat in 1999 and 2004 elections. In 2009, K Sugumar of the AIADMK won the seat. The party continued its winning streak in 2014; its candidate C Maheswaran defeating KMDK’s ER Eswaran.

Demography: Pollachi is part of Coimbatore district, which is the economic heartland of Western Tamil Nadu. Pollachi has a huge agricultural potential for coir and coconut. However, the western part of Tamil Nadu has always complained about being neglected by the rest of the state. The Gounders are the dominant community, followed by Dalits, ‘24 Manai Telugu Chettiars’ and Naickers.

