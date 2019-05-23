Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Perambalur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 13:13:43 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
NTK Shanthi, K. 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Muthulakshmi, R. 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
DMK Dr.Paarivendhar,T.R 0 Votes 0% Votes
UMK Senthilvel, A. 0 Votes 0% Votes
ETMK Rajasekaran, M. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anandraj, B. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Annadurai, V. 0 Votes 0% Votes
TIK Vinothkumar,S. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Javeed Hussain, T. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vencent Melbone, J. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Karuppaiya, M. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Uthamaselvan, N. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rajasekaran, M. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sababathi, S. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Suresh, K. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rajasekaran, T. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Murugan, P. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pachamuthu, P. 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIADMK Sivapathy , N.R. 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Perambalur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 25

Total Electors: 12,85,434 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,34,285

Female Electors: 6,51,149

Assembly Constituencies: Thuraiyur (SC), Perambalur (SC), Lalgudi, Musiri, Manachanallur, Kulithalai

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Thuraiyur is a new Assembly segment created after 2008 while Kulithalai was added to the Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Former Union minister A Raja represented Perambalur between 1999 and 2009. In the 2009 elections, actor-turned-politician D Napoleon won the seat. In 2014, RP Muratharajaa of the AIADMK won the seat.

Demography: Perambalur is a rural constituency, with the majority of the population dependent on agriculture and allied activities. As far as the caste matrix is concerned, the Muthuraiyar community is influential in this constituency. Udayars, who are a traditional land-owning community, also are found in significant numbers in Perambalur. Vanniyars, along with Dalits and Scheduled Tribes, are also found in sizeable numbers.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:13:43 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile