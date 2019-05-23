Perambalur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Perambalur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 25

Total Electors: 12,85,434 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,34,285

Female Electors: 6,51,149

Assembly Constituencies: Thuraiyur (SC), Perambalur (SC), Lalgudi, Musiri, Manachanallur, Kulithalai

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Thuraiyur is a new Assembly segment created after 2008 while Kulithalai was added to the Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Former Union minister A Raja represented Perambalur between 1999 and 2009. In the 2009 elections, actor-turned-politician D Napoleon won the seat. In 2014, RP Muratharajaa of the AIADMK won the seat.

Demography: Perambalur is a rural constituency, with the majority of the population dependent on agriculture and allied activities. As far as the caste matrix is concerned, the Muthuraiyar community is influential in this constituency. Udayars, who are a traditional land-owning community, also are found in significant numbers in Perambalur. Vanniyars, along with Dalits and Scheduled Tribes, are also found in sizeable numbers.

