Our fight only with Congress, AAP’s account will not be opened: Gujarat BJP chief

New Delhi: Ahead of the Assembly elections in Gujarat, state BJP chief CR Patil on Monday claimed that the BJP is only fighting with the Congress in the state as Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will not be able to secure even one seat.

“Our fight is only with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party’s account will not be opened,” CR Patil said at the News18 ‘Gujarat Adhiveshan’ event.

He said that people of Gujarat have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP will form the government with big majority.

“BJP’s victory in Gujarat is confirmed. People know that their dreams will come true only with BJP. We will win by huge majority in Gujarat,” CR Patil said.

Attacking the Congress, Patil said that dynastic politics is behind its end.

“BJP is a party of workers who stay united even if no ticket is given to them,” he said.

The race for Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 is heating up with BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party leaving no stone unturn to win the crucial polls.

Assembly elections will be held in Gujarat in two phases on 1 and 5 December, while the counting of votes will be conducted on 8 December.

