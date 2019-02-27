India-Pakistan air strikes LIVE updates: Opposition 'stands united' in fight against terror; MEA summons Pakistan deputy envoy

India-Pakistan air strikes Latest updates: After 21 political parties of the Opposition held a meeting, Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed the media. "The leaders expressed concerned. Post the MEA statement, the leaders condemned the Pakistani misadventures. We urged the government to take the nation into confidence to protect nation's integrity and sovereignty," he said,
After Pakistan claimed that it has an IAF pilot in their custody, the demand to bring back the missing pilot grew on social media. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said, "Pakistan, please treat him as you would have us treat one of your men in uniform should he be unfortunate enough to be captured on this side of the border."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a review meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, defence and intel officials. IAF and navy chief are also present at the Prime Minister's Office.
Imran Khan, in his address to the nation, raised several important issues. "All wars in world history have been miscalculated, those who started the wars did not know where it will end. So, I want to ask India, with the weapons you and we have, can we afford miscalculation," he said.
"We had offered India full cooperation for investigation after Pulwama attack. We understand you are pained by Pulwama tragedy. We do not support Pakistan's soil be used for terrorism but we were bound to retaliate and take action," said Imran.
"We offered peace to India after what happened in Pulwama. I understand the pain of the families (who lost family members in Pulwama). I have visited hospitals and seen the pain of people affected by violence," Imran further added.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar is addressing a press conference, says Pakistan has targeted military installations on Indian side. "One Pakistani aircraft was shot down. We have lost one fighter jet. One pilot has been missing. Pakistan has claimed they have arrested him. However, we are still ascertaining the fact," he adds.
Pakistan claims to have a pilot "identified as Wing Commander Abhinandan" and has circulated a video of a blindfolded man in jumpsuit being questioned but Firstpost has not been able to establish the veracity of Pakistan's claim. India has not yet responded to Pakistan's claim.
Flight operations temporarily suspended at Shimla, Bhuntar and Gagal airports in Himachal Pradesh. Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to address Pakistan shortly. Meanwhile, nine airports, including the ones in Srinagar and Jammu, were closed on Wednesday for civilian air traffic amid escalating tension with Pakistan, officials said. Airports at Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pathankot, Amritsar, Shimla, Kangra, Kullu Manali, Pithoragarh were among those closed, they said.
Major General Asif Ghafoor, spokesperson of the Pakistani army, said Indian jets had entered Pakistan in response and two fighter jets had been shot down, with two pilots captured.
Pakistan claims to have a pilot "identified as Wing Commander Abhinandan" and has circulated a video of a blindfolded man in jumpsuit being questioned but Firstpost has not been able to establish the veracity of Pakistan's claim. India has not yet responded to Pakistan's claim.
DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor addressing the media on Wednesday cautioned India media against war mongering. "Pakistan media should continue objective reporting. We do not want war and we will never initiate war from our side. But if India forces us, we will not keep quiet." Ghafoor said that Pakistan violating Indian airspace on Wednesday was just an act of self-defence. "We only targeted those spots where we were sure we won't harm any civilians."
"We do not want war. We want to take a path that leads to peace," Ghafoor said at a televised press conference. The media briefing by the DG Inter-Services Public Relations was held after several reports claimed that Pakistani Air Force's F-16 were shot down in Indian retaliatory firing. "There was no F-16 to be shot down," claimed Ghafoor and blamed India for war mongering. "Only humanity loses in a war. This was an act of self-defence and the inbuilt message was that Pakistan did not want to hurt any civilian. The target for the attack was crucial. We wanted to prove that we have the capability of defending ourselves."
There are no reports of any IAF jet suffering damage in action by "India's adversaries", defence sources told PTI on Wednesday even as confusion prevailed over border standoff between India and Pakistan. Earlier in the day, Pakistan claimed it shot down two Indian military aircraft over Pakistani airspace and arrested at least one of the pilots.
Due to air space restrictions, flights UK611 (Delhi-Sringar-Jammu), UK612 (Jammu-Srinagar-Delhi), UK735 (Mumbai-Amritsar), UK736 (Amritsar-Mumbai), UK976 (Delhi-Amritsar) and UK707 (Amritsar-Delhi) stand cancelled for today, tweeted Vistara Airlines. Flight Radar took note of the current airspace and compared it with the same time a month ago and the difference is quite shocking. International flights that transit between Indian and Pakistani airspace now being affected. Some flights returning to origin, while others appear to be seeking alternate routing.
Pakistan has stopped its domestic and international flight operations to and from Lahore, Multan, Faislabad, Sialkot and Islamabad Airports. India has already temporarily shut Jammu, Srinagar, Leh and Amritsar airports.
Reports have also said that International flights that transit between Indian and Pakistani airspace now being affected. Some flights returning to origin, while others appear to be seeking alternate routing.
Pakistan Air Force's F-16 jet that violated Indian air space was shot down in Indian retaliatory fire 3 kilometres within Pakistan territory in Lam valley, in Nowshera sector. A parachute was spotted going down, but the condition of the pilot is not known.
"In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by MoFA, IAF crossed LOC. PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) while other fell inside IOK (the state of Jammu and Kashmir). One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area," said Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor.
Budgam police has arrived at the site where an IAF jet crashed. The city SSP said that two bodies, of the pilot and co-pilot, have been recovered and the IAF's technical team is yet to arrive. The team will ascertain the cause of the crash.
Authorities have suspended civilian air traffic to and fro Srinagar airport due to security reasons. The airports in Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot have also been put on high alert.
Reports have said that in retaliation to India's yesterday's airstrike, Pakistani jets have violated the Indian airspace on Wednesday. Jets were sighted in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri sectors and they have reportedly dropped bombs on vacant areas.
In aftermath of the Indian Air Force strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammed installations across the border, the hostilities between India and Pakistan seems to have escalated. Pakistani troops Wednesday intensely shelled Indian posts in Uri Sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The shelling comes a day after the IAF carried out air strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camps inside the neighbouring country. Pakistani Army fired mortar shells towards Indian posts in the arly hours of Wednesday, a police official said. He said there were no reports of any casualties so far. The official said the Indian Army retaliated to the Pakistani action in an equal measure.
The exchange of fire across the LoC in Uri sector was going in when reports last came in, he added.
Meanwhile, an air space violation was reported in Rajouri sector as well, as unconfirmed reports said a Pakistani chopper sighted in Indian air space.
With inputs from PTI
Rahul Gandhi hopes for missing pilot's return
"I’m sorry to hear that one of our brave IAF pilots is missing. I hope he will return home soon, unharmed. We stand by our armed forces in these difficult times," Congress president Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.
Farooq Abdullah calls for de-escalation of India-Pakistan tensions
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday called for de-escalation of India-Pakistan tensions and urged both countries to maintain maximum restraint for the greater good of humanity.
“A war apparently seems a little word of few letters but its effects are always harmful. It brings destruction which cannot be compensated for many years. No peaceful mind wants war. I urge the peace-loving people in both countries to come forth and help de-escalate the situation. I am pretty sure that a number of people who want peace far exceed the hawkish people numerically, it is the right time for the doves to come forward.” Abdullah said while addressing people from south Kashmir at party headquarters in Srinagar.
“It is the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially those living on both sides of the LoC or international border who have to face the brunt of skirmishes between the two countries. Let the war belong to the tragic past in history. It should find no place in our agenda. Let me remind the two nations that war is a plague that will have far-reaching consequences on the growth and development of the two nations, besides that it will make the lives of people living on both sides of the border no less a scourge.”
“It is in the interest of our region if both the countries shun war rhetoric. I also urge both the countries to shun violence for the greater good of people living in both countries especially for the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.
Opposition condemns Pakistan's misadventures
After 21 political parties of the Opposition held a meeting, Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed the media. "The leaders expressed concerned. Post the MEA statement, the leaders condemned the Pakistani misadventures and expressed deep concern for safety of our missing pilot. The leaders urged the government to take the nation into confidence on all measures to protect India's sovereignty, unity & integrity." he said,
Dubai airports says no flights to and from Pakistan until further notice
Dubai airports said on Wednesday there would be no flights to and from Pakistan until further notice as a result of the closure of Pakistani airspace.
Pakistan deputy high commissioner arrives at South Block
Pakistan deputy high commissioner Syed Haider Shah arrived at South Block after being summoned by Ministry of External Affairs. The Ministry of External Affairs is largely located in South Block.
Commercial operations resume at Amritsar airport
The airports in Chandigarh, Pathankot, Halwara, Adampur and Bathinda are on high alert in view of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, while Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar resumed commercial operations. "The arrival and departure of all civil flights from Amritsar international airport, which was suspended earlier, has began," Amritsar airport director Manoj Chansoria was quoted as saying by News18.
India stands by missing IAF pilot; #BringBackAbhinandan trends on Twitter
After Pakistan claimed that it has an IAF pilot in their custody, the demand to bring back the missing pilot grew on social media. #Abhinandan, #SayNoToWar, and #BringBackAbhinandan are currently the top three trends in India on Twitter. India is yet to name the missing pilot.
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said, "Pakistan, please treat him as you would have us treat one of your men in uniform should he be unfortunate enough to be captured on this side of the border." Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, too, expressed their concerns for the Indian pilot who was "missing in action".
'Appropriate, precise message conveyed to India': Pakistan president
On Twitter, Pakistan's President Arif Alvi said,"Very appropriate, precise and compassionate message conveyed to India by Prime Minister Imran Khan."
Modi holds review meeting
NSA Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, are present at a review meeting, along with defence and intel officials. IAF and navy chief are also present at the Narendra Modi's office.
Watch: Wasn't our plan to cause any collateral damage, says Imran
"It was our plan to not cause any collateral damage, and not to cause any casualties. We simply wanted to show capability," said Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan.
I know you are pained by Pulwama, but lets talk, says Imran Khan
Imran Khan, in his address to the nation, raised several important issues. "We had offered India full cooperation for investigation after Pulwama attack. We understand you are pained by Pulwama tragedy. We do not support Pakistan's soil be used for terrorism but we were bound to retaliate and take action," says Imran.
"We offered peace to India after what happened in Pulwama. I understand the pain of the families (who lost family members in Pulwama). I have visited hospitals and seen the pain of people affected by violence," Imran further added.
"But, all wars have been miscalculated. I urge Narendra Modi to sit across the table and talk to us." Imran referred to nuclear weapons available to both India and Pakistan and said, "Can we afford to miscalculate the situation with the kind of weapons we have."
Pakistan confirms it had nothing to do with the Mi-17 crash in Budgam
Rejecting claims of Pakistan hand in the crash of the Indian aircraft in Budgam, DG ISPR, Pakistan, Major General Asif Ghafoor said, "There are reports of crash of an Indian aircraft on the Indian side (in Budgam), we had no engagement with that aircraft."
Will India take up the case of IAF pilot through diplomatic channels or via UN: MEA says Pakistan hasn't officially confirmed anything
When asked whether India will take up the case of IAF pilot through diplomatic channels or via United Nations, MEA has said Pakistan still has not formally informed India about the detention of the pilot which it claims to have in its custody.
FULL STATEMENT OF MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS
The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that an Indian pilot is missing in action after a Mig-21 Bison fighter plane was lost while engaging with Pakistani jets after they violated Indian airspace. Pakistan military has, however, claimed to have captured two Indian pilots, saying one of them was in hospital. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar added that Pakistani planes targeted military establishments in Jammu and Kashmir, but were forced to retreat by alert Indian forces. “Pakistan claims he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts,” Kumar said.
India had informed about Counter Terrorism (CT) action it took yesterday against a training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pakistan based on credible evidence that JeM intended to launch more attacks. Against this Counter Terrorism Action, Pakistan has responded this morning by using its Air Force to target military installations on the Indian side. Due to our high state of readiness and alertness, Pakistan’s attempts were foiled successfully. The Pakistan Air Force was detected and the Indian Air Force responded instantly. In that aerial engagement, one Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by a MiG 21 Bison of the Indian Air Force. The Pakistani aircraft was seen by ground forces falling from the sky on the Pakistan side. In this engagement, we have unfortunately lost one MiG 21. The pilot is missing in action. Pakistan has claimed that he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts.
India confirms air-to-air engagement with Pakistan
Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Wednesday that there was an air-to-air engagement between India and Pakistan. MEA spokesman Raveesh Kumar said, "One Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by Indian MiG 21 Bison. In this engagement, we lost one MiG 21. Pilot is missing in action. Pakistan has claimed he is in their custody, we are still ascertaining the facts."
The briefing was attended by an IAF representative Air Vice Marshal Ravi Gopal Krishana Kapoor.
MEA confirms losing a MiG21, shooting pakistan aircraft, says Indian pilot is missing in action
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar is addressing a press conference, says Pakistan has targeted military installations on Indian side. "One Pakistani aircraft was shot down. We have lost one fighter jet. One pilot has been missing. Pakistan has claimed they have arrested him. However, we are still ascertaining the fact," he adds.
Pakistan CAA announces airspace shut for all commercial flights
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has withdrawn NOTAM (Notice to Airmen to alert aircraft pilots of potential hazards along a flight route), flight services to resume.
Meanwhile, Pakistani Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced that its airspace has officially been closed for commercial flights.
Pakistan summons Indian acting High Commissioner
Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Indian acting High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia over alleged ceasefire violations, reports News18.
CWC meet cancelled
Congress Working Committee meeting has cancelled the scheduled meeting, reports have said. Details are awaited
NOTAM withdrawn
Notice to Airmen to alert aircraft pilots of potential hazards along a flight route has been withdrawn. Flight operations will resume, ANI reports
ANI reports IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan yet to return to base
Amid Pakistani claims that it has captured two IAF pilots, ANI has confirmed that Wing Commander Abhinandan is yet to return to the base. He had left today morning in a a MiG 21 Bison jet.
MEA to brief media at 3.15 pm
Amid much speculation on the arrest of IAF pilot and downing of any Indian and Pakistani fighter jets, the Ministry of External Affairs has said it will hold a media briefing at 3.15 pm today.
India will make its official position clear on the various claims made by Pakistani authorities.
Nine airports including Srinagar and Jammu shut
Nine airports, including the ones in Srinagar and Jammu, were closed on Wednesday for civilian air traffic amid escalating tension with Pakistan, officials said. Airports at Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pathankot, Amritsar, Shimla, Kangra, Kullu Manali, Pithoragarh were among those closed, they said.
The move to close the airports comes amid escalation of tension between India and Pakistan after the IAF carried out strikes on terror bases in Pakistan. In Srinagar, an official of the Airports Authority of India told PTI, "The civilian air traffic has been suspended temporarily in view of the emergency". While the official did not specify the nature of the emergency, it is believed the step was taken in view of an IAF jet crashing in Budgam district this morning. Officials said they received instructions from air traffic controllers that the airports have been shut for civilian flights.
Some of the flights en route to Jammu, Leh and Srinagar airports have been diverted to their origin stations, they added. Airports at Chandigarh, Pathankot, Halwara are Bathinda have been put on high alert.
Imran Khan to address Pakistan shortly
Flight operations temporarily suspended at Shimla, Bhuntar and Gagal airports in Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to address Pakistan shortly.
Internet services suspended in PoK
Internet services have been suspended in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), while schools and colleges have also been shut in the area. On the other hand, Congress has postponed its working committee meeting.
Pakistan claims it has IAF wing commander, shows video of him being questioned
Pakistan claims to have a pilot "identified as Wing Commander Abhinandan" and has circulated a video of a blindfolded man in jumpsuit being questioned but Firstpost has not been able to establish the veracity of Pakistan's claim. India has not yet responded to Pakistan's claim.
If America can go to Pakistan for Osama bin Laden, why can't we: Arun Jaitley
At an event of Namami Gange, finance minister Arun Jaitley remarked saying that everything is possible in this day and age referring to the ongoing standoff between Pakistan and India after reports claimed that Pakistan F-16 jets violated Indian airspace.
Jaitley said, "If America can go to Pakistan to get Osama Bin Laden, why can't we?"
All commercial flights to and from Amritsar cancelled
"Due to operational reasons the airspace at Amritsar has been closed for now. No commercial flights are coming to Amritsar, there is no base here, so flights are not even taking off from here," said AP Acharya, director at Amritsar Airport.
It was an act of self-defence, says Major Ghafoor of after India shoots down Pakistan F-16 jets
DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor addressing the media on Wednesday cautioned India media against war mongering. "Pakistan media should continue objective reporting. We do not want war and we will never initiate war from our side. But if India forces us, we will not keep quiet."
Ghafoor said that Pakistan violating Indian airspace on Wednesday was just an act of self-defence. "We only targeted those spots where we were sure we won't harm any civilians."
We did not have any F-16 for India to shoot down: Pakistan
"We do not want war. We want to take a path that leads to peace," Major General Asif Ghafoor said at a televised press conference. The media briefing by the DG Inter-Services Public Relations was held after several reports claimed that Pakistani Air Force's F-16 were shot down in Indian retaliatory firing.
"There was no F-16 to be shot down," claimed Ghafoor and blamed India for war mongering. "Only humanity loses in a war. This was an act of self-defence and the inbuilt message was that Pakistan did not want to hurt any civilian. The target for the attack was crucial. We wanted to prove that we have the capability of defending ourselves."
PM Modi leaves function, rushes to review security situation after Pak violates Indian air space
Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his address at a function in Vigyan Bhawan on Wednesday and rushed to attend a meeting to review the security situation arising out of Pakistan's attempt to violate Indian air space. Modi was replying to the questions from youngsters during the National Youth Festival 2019 when he was handed over a small piece of paper by an official of Prime Minister Office (PMO).
The Prime Minister immediately stopped and walked toward the panelist where Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore was also present. The PM waived at the audience and immediately left the dais and rushed to his office.
No reports of any IAF jet damaged in action by 'India's adversaries', defence sources tell media
There are no reports of any IAF jet suffering damage in action by "India's adversaries", defence sources told PTI on Wednesday even as confusion prevailed over border standoff between India and Pakistan.
Earlier in the day, Pakistan claimed it shot down two Indian military aircraft over Pakistani airspace and arrested at least one of the pilots. Military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed in a tweet that one of the aircraft crashed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir while the other fell in Jammu and Kashmir. "One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area," he said without elaborating.
Vistara cancels domestic flights to Jammu and Kashmir due to airspace restriction
Due to air space restrictions, flights UK611 (Delhi-Sringar-Jammu), UK612 (Jammu-Srinagar-Delhi), UK735 (Mumbai-Amritsar), UK736 (Amritsar-Mumbai), UK976 (Delhi-Amritsar) and UK707 (Amritsar-Delhi) stand cancelled for today, tweeted Vistara Airlines.
Current airspace versus same time a month ago
Flight Radar took note of the current airspace and compared it with the same time a month ago and the difference is quite shocking. International flights that transit between Indian and Pakistani airspace now being affected. Some flights returning to origin, while others appear to be seeking alternate routing.
Jammu and Kashmir govt orders shutting down of all educational institutes in state
The Jammu and Kashmir government issued an order shutting all schools located in the radius of 0 to 5 km range from Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch districts, fearing escalation on the borders. All the exams scheduled for Wednesday have been cancelled across the state in all educational institutions. Meanwhile, the firing on the LoC continues and different locations.
Pakistan cancels flight to/from Lahore, Multan, Faislabad, Sialkot and Islamabad
Pakistan has stopped its domestic and international flight operations to and from Lahore, Multan, Faislabad, Sialkot and Islamabad Airports. India has already temporarily shut Jammu, Srinagar, Leh and Amritsar airports.
Reports have also said that International flights that transit between Indian and Pakistani airspace now being affected. Some flights returning to origin, while others appear to be seeking alternate routing.
6 Indian Army soldiers injured
At least, six Indian Army soldiers were injured after a vehicle, in which they were travelling, skidded off the road near Tota Wali Gali in Gursai area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Reports said that the vehicle was on the way towards Jammu from Poonch, on reaching near Totawali Gali, the vehicle turns turtle resulting in injuries to six soldiers.
Air strike only to 'demonstrate our right to respond', says Pakistan
Pakistan Air Force (PAF) claims to have undertaken strikes across the Line of Control from Pakistani airspace. "Sole purpose of this action was to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self-defence. We do not wish to escalate but are fully prepared if forced into that paradigm," said the Pakistani foreign office.
Air traffic in Kashmir suspended completely
All the flight coming to Kashmir from the rest of the country have been suspended. All the commercial flight from Delhi to Srinagar suspended, and passengers were told to deboard after five minutes the plane tool from Delhi airport.
“We sat in the place it took off and after five minutes returned to the airport,” Sadaf-ul-Islam, a passenger told Firstpost. “When we asked the authorities they said no flight can travel to Srinagar.”
Local witnesses confirm Pakistani jet went up in flames while crossing LoC
The areas chosen to be bombed by Pakistan have strategic importance as there are several Indian Army brigade-sized formations in these parts, especially in Bhimber Gali.
Reports say four killed in IAF crash
Reports have said that four people, two pilots and two aircrew, have been killed in the Indian Air Force Mi-17 crash in Kashmir.
Reports have said that four people, two pilots and two aircrew, have been killed in the Indian Air Force Mi-17 crash in Kashmir.
Local witnesses confirm Pakistani jet went up in flames while crossing LoC
Police sources in Rajouri say that PAF fighters dropped bombs at Nadian, Laam Jhangar, and Kerri in Rajouri district and Hamirpur area of Bhimber Galli in Poonch, at about 10.00 am. The Indian jets seen in air, are still patrolling the area. Local residents have reported that they witnessed one Pakistani jet go up in flames across the Line of Control.
The areas chosen to be bombed by Pakistan have strategic importance as there are several Indian Army brigade-sized formations in these parts, especially in Bhimber Gali.
Pakistan military claims to have arrested Indian pilot
Pakistan Air Force (PAF) claims to have arrested an Indian Air Force pilot, who was flying the IAF aircraft that was reportedly shot down in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Further details on this are awaited.
Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed in a tweet that one of the aircraft crashed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir while the other fell in Jammu and Kashmir. "One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area," he said without elaborating.
One civilian killed in Budgam IAF jet crash, says report
One civilian has also been killed at the crash site in Budgam. CNN-News18 reported that one more body has been recovered in the wreckage of the crash.
All flight operations in border states suspended
Authorities have suspended commercial flight operations in all border states, including Armitsar, Rajasthan, Chandigarh.
Pakistan F-16 shot down in Nowshera; state of PAF pilot unknown
Pakistan Air Force's F-16 jet that violated Indian air space was shot down in Indian retaliatory fire 3 kilometres within Pakistan territory in Lam valley, in Nowshera sector. A parachute was spotted going down, but the condition of the pilot is not known.
Pakistan claims it bombed Indian territory across LoC, says it downed two Indian jets
Pakistan claimed that it has bombed Indian territory across the border areas. Pakistan Air Force also claimed to have downed two Indian jets, one of which it said fell inside Jammu and Kashmir, while another crashed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
All this while, the Pakistani statement explicitly stressed that Islamabad did not want to escalate the hostilities.
Pakistan Air Force claims it bombed Indian territory across border
"In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by MoFA, IAF crossed LOC. PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) while other fell inside IOK (the state of Jammu and Kashmir). One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area," said Pakistan Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor.
NSA Ajit Doval meets Home Minister Rajnath Singh
As the security situation is fragile near the border in Jammu and Kashmir, NSA Ajit Doval is in a meeting with Home Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence.
Bodies of two IAF pilots recovered from crash site near Budgam
Budgam police has arrived at the site where an IAF jet crashed. The police confirmed that two bodies have been recovered from the site.
IAF's technical team yet to ascertain cause of crash; all civilian air traffic in Kashmir suspended
Budgam police has arrived at the site where an IAF jet crashed. The city SSP said that two bodies, of the pilot and co-pilot, have been recovered and the IAF's technical team is yet to arrive. The team will ascertain the cause of the crash.
Indian forces move civilians away from Uri after Pakistani shelling
The residents of Uri are reportedly being shifted out of the town after repeated shelling in the area. The border hostilities have gone up since yesterday's IAF strike.
Airports in Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot on high alert; commercial flights operation to Kashmir suspended
Authorities have suspended civilian air traffic to and fro Srinagar airport due to security reasons. The airports in Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot have also been put on high alert.
Pakistani jets violate Indian airspace in Poonch and Rajouri, drops bomb on way back
Reports have said that in retaliation to India's yesterday's airstrike, Pakistani jets have violated the Indian airspace on Wednesday. Jets were sighted in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri sectors and they have reportedly dropped bombs on vacant areas. The exact extent of the damage, if at all, was not immediately clear.
Two pilots killed in IAF jet crash, say reports
An IAF fighter jet crashed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam area, with initial reports attributing it to a technical snag. Reports also claim that the pilot and co-pilot have been killed in the incident.
Reports say Indian Air Force jet crashes near Budgam
Reports have said that an IAF MCC jet has crashed in Grendh Kalaan area of Jammu and Kahsmir, which is around seven kilometres away from Budgam.
Pakistan troops shell Indian posts in Uri
Hostilities between India, Pakistan escalate post surgical strike
In aftermath of the Indian Air Force strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammed installations across the border, the hostilities between India and Pakistan seems to have escalated. Pakistani troops Wednesday intensely shelled Indian posts in Uri Sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
Rahul Gandhi hopes for missing pilot's return
"I’m sorry to hear that one of our brave IAF pilots is missing. I hope he will return home soon, unharmed. We stand by our armed forces in these difficult times," Congress president Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.
21 Opposition parties issue joint statement issued after meeting
In a joint statement, the Opposition said, "The meeting of 21 parties expressed their deep anguish over the blatant politicisation of the sacrifices made by our armed forces by leaders of the ruling party. National security must transcend narror political considerations. The leaders observed that the prime minister has, regrettably, not convened an all party meeting as per the established practice in our democracy.
"The leaders expressed concern on the emerging security situation. Post the statement from the MEA regarding targeting of our military installations and loss of one fighter aircraft, the leaders condemned the Pakistani misadventure and expressed their deep concern for the safety of our missing pilot."
Farooq Abdullah calls for de-escalation of India-Pakistan tensions
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday called for de-escalation of India-Pakistan tensions and urged both countries to maintain maximum restraint for the greater good of humanity.
“A war apparently seems a little word of few letters but its effects are always harmful. It brings destruction which cannot be compensated for many years. No peaceful mind wants war. I urge the peace-loving people in both countries to come forth and help de-escalate the situation. I am pretty sure that a number of people who want peace far exceed the hawkish people numerically, it is the right time for the doves to come forward.” Abdullah said while addressing people from south Kashmir at party headquarters in Srinagar.
“It is the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially those living on both sides of the LoC or international border who have to face the brunt of skirmishes between the two countries. Let the war belong to the tragic past in history. It should find no place in our agenda. Let me remind the two nations that war is a plague that will have far-reaching consequences on the growth and development of the two nations, besides that it will make the lives of people living on both sides of the border no less a scourge.”
“It is in the interest of our region if both the countries shun war rhetoric. I also urge both the countries to shun violence for the greater good of people living in both countries especially for the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.
Opposition condemns Pakistan's misadventures
After 21 political parties of the Opposition held a meeting, Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed the media. "The leaders expressed concerned. Post the MEA statement, the leaders condemned the Pakistani misadventures and expressed deep concern for safety of our missing pilot. The leaders urged the government to take the nation into confidence on all measures to protect India's sovereignty, unity & integrity." he said,
Dubai airports says no flights to and from Pakistan until further notice
Dubai airports said on Wednesday there would be no flights to and from Pakistan until further notice as a result of the closure of Pakistani airspace.
Pakistan deputy high commissioner arrives at South Block
Pakistan deputy high commissioner Syed Haider Shah arrived at South Block after being summoned by Ministry of External Affairs. The Ministry of External Affairs is largely located in South Block.
Commercial operations resume at Amritsar airport
The airports in Chandigarh, Pathankot, Halwara, Adampur and Bathinda are on high alert in view of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, while Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar resumed commercial operations. "The arrival and departure of all civil flights from Amritsar international airport, which was suspended earlier, has began," Amritsar airport director Manoj Chansoria was quoted as saying by News18.
Pakistan deputy high commissioner summoned by India's Ministry of External Affairs
ANI reported that India's Ministry of External Affairs has summoned Pakistan deputy high commissioner Syed Haider Shah.
India stands by missing IAF pilot; #BringBackAbhinandan trends on Twitter
After Pakistan claimed that it has an IAF pilot in their custody, the demand to bring back the missing pilot grew on social media. #Abhinandan, #SayNoToWar, and #BringBackAbhinandan are currently the top three trends in India on Twitter. India is yet to name the missing pilot.
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said, "Pakistan, please treat him as you would have us treat one of your men in uniform should he be unfortunate enough to be captured on this side of the border." Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, too, expressed their concerns for the Indian pilot who was "missing in action".
'Appropriate, precise message conveyed to India': Pakistan president
On Twitter, Pakistan's President Arif Alvi said,"Very appropriate, precise and compassionate message conveyed to India by Prime Minister Imran Khan."
Rooftops of hospitals in Kashmir being painted with red-cross sign
In view of the escalating tensions with Pakistan, rooftops of all hospitals in Kashmir are being painted with red-cross sign.
Modi holds review meeting
NSA Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, are present at a review meeting, along with defence and intel officials. IAF and navy chief are also present at the Narendra Modi's office.
France issues travel advisory to its citizens against travel to Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan
"We invite compatriots who are currently in Kashmir to report to the embassy," said a tweet by Ambassador of France to India Alexandre Ziegler.
Watch: Wasn't our plan to cause any collateral damage, says Imran
"It was our plan to not cause any collateral damage, and not to cause any casualties. We simply wanted to show capability," said Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan.
Ajit Doval briefs Narendra Modi about developments
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has taken charge of the situation, and is briefing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the latest developments.
India made the first move, so Pakistan had to react
Imran Khan, in his address to the nation, said that he had made an offer to India after Pulwama for investigation. Imran says that despite the offer India took action. Hence, Pakistan had to react. the Pakistan prime minister said. Imran also mentioned that since elections were to happen in India, some action would be taken by India.
I know you are pained by Pulwama, but lets talk, says Imran Khan
Imran Khan, in his address to the nation, raised several important issues. "We had offered India full cooperation for investigation after Pulwama attack. We understand you are pained by Pulwama tragedy. We do not support Pakistan's soil be used for terrorism but we were bound to retaliate and take action," says Imran.
"We offered peace to India after what happened in Pulwama. I understand the pain of the families (who lost family members in Pulwama). I have visited hospitals and seen the pain of people affected by violence," Imran further added.
"But, all wars have been miscalculated. I urge Narendra Modi to sit across the table and talk to us." Imran referred to nuclear weapons available to both India and Pakistan and said, "Can we afford to miscalculate the situation with the kind of weapons we have."
Pakistan confirms it had nothing to do with the Mi-17 crash in Budgam
Rejecting claims of Pakistan hand in the crash of the Indian aircraft in Budgam, DG ISPR, Pakistan, Major General Asif Ghafoor said, "There are reports of crash of an Indian aircraft on the Indian side (in Budgam), we had no engagement with that aircraft."
Imran Khan to address Pakistan shortly
Will India take up the case of IAF pilot through diplomatic channels or via UN: MEA says Pakistan hasn't officially confirmed anything
When asked whether India will take up the case of IAF pilot through diplomatic channels or via United Nations, MEA has said Pakistan still has not formally informed India about the detention of the pilot which it claims to have in its custody.
FULL STATEMENT OF MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS
The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that an Indian pilot is missing in action after a Mig-21 Bison fighter plane was lost while engaging with Pakistani jets after they violated Indian airspace. Pakistan military has, however, claimed to have captured two Indian pilots, saying one of them was in hospital. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar added that Pakistani planes targeted military establishments in Jammu and Kashmir, but were forced to retreat by alert Indian forces. “Pakistan claims he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts,” Kumar said.
India had informed about Counter Terrorism (CT) action it took yesterday against a training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pakistan based on credible evidence that JeM intended to launch more attacks. Against this Counter Terrorism Action, Pakistan has responded this morning by using its Air Force to target military installations on the Indian side. Due to our high state of readiness and alertness, Pakistan’s attempts were foiled successfully. The Pakistan Air Force was detected and the Indian Air Force responded instantly. In that aerial engagement, one Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by a MiG 21 Bison of the Indian Air Force. The Pakistani aircraft was seen by ground forces falling from the sky on the Pakistan side. In this engagement, we have unfortunately lost one MiG 21. The pilot is missing in action. Pakistan has claimed that he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts.
India confirms air-to-air engagement with Pakistan
Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Wednesday that there was an air-to-air engagement between India and Pakistan. MEA spokesman Raveesh Kumar said, "One Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by Indian MiG 21 Bison. In this engagement, we lost one MiG 21. Pilot is missing in action. Pakistan has claimed he is in their custody, we are still ascertaining the facts."
The briefing was attended by an IAF representative Air Vice Marshal Ravi Gopal Krishana Kapoor.
MEA confirms losing a MiG21, shooting pakistan aircraft, says Indian pilot is missing in action
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar is addressing a press conference, says Pakistan has targeted military installations on Indian side. "One Pakistani aircraft was shot down. We have lost one fighter jet. One pilot has been missing. Pakistan has claimed they have arrested him. However, we are still ascertaining the fact," he adds.
MEA briefing begins
Reports have said that the MEA briefing will be attended by an Indian Air Force representative Air Vice Marshal Ravi Gopal Krishana Kapoor.
FirstCut by Manjul
Turkey stands by Pakistan
Turkey has "categorically" announced to stand by Pakistan and its people in the "face of Indian aggression", Karachi-based newspaper Dawn reports. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu shared the sentiments in a telephonic conversation with his counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi, it said. According to Qureshi, Cavusoglu said "Turkey would also oppose" the Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's invitation to the upcoming OIC meeting in Abu Dhabi.
Pakistan CAA announces airspace shut for all commercial flights
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has withdrawn NOTAM (Notice to Airmen to alert aircraft pilots of potential hazards along a flight route), flight services to resume.
Meanwhile, Pakistani Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced that its airspace has officially been closed for commercial flights.
Notam from Delhi ACC has been removed
Pakistan summons Indian acting High Commissioner
Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Indian acting High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia over alleged ceasefire violations, reports News18.
CWC meet cancelled
Congress Working Committee meeting has cancelled the scheduled meeting, reports have said. Details are awaited
NOTAM withdrawn
Notice to Airmen to alert aircraft pilots of potential hazards along a flight route has been withdrawn. Flight operations will resume, ANI reports
Pakistan claims to have a pilot 'identified as Wing Commander Abhinandan' and has circulated a video of a blindfolded man in jumpsuit being questioned and released photos of his belongings but Firstpost has not been able to establish the veracity of Pakistan's claim. India has not yet responded to Pakistan's claim.
Top security, intelligence officials meet at PMO
Top security and intelligence officials Wednesday huddled into a meet at the prime minister's office in the wake of Pakistan Air Force jets violating the Indian airspace, sources said. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, senior officials of the Indian Navy, Army and the Air Force and other security officials were holding a meeting to discuss the current security situation, they said.
ANI reports IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan yet to return to base
Amid Pakistani claims that it has captured two IAF pilots, ANI has confirmed that Wing Commander Abhinandan is yet to return to the base. He had left today morning in a a MiG 21 Bison jet.
Pak MoFA summons Indian Acting High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia
Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned Indian Acting High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia over the alleged ceasefire violations.
MEA to brief media at 3.15 pm
Amid much speculation on the arrest of IAF pilot and downing of any Indian and Pakistani fighter jets, the Ministry of External Affairs has said it will hold a media briefing at 3.15 pm today.
India will make its official position clear on the various claims made by Pakistani authorities.
Punjab govt refutes claims of evacuation in border areas
"No evacuations ordered from border villages in Punjab. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh reviews situation in the state with senior officials. CM to leave for tour of border areas from Chandigarh by road in view of air space restrictions," Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, said.
All Opposition parties meet in Parliament premises in Delhi
All Opposition parties held a meeting today in the Parliament House in New Delhi.
Nine airports including Srinagar and Jammu shut
Nine airports, including the ones in Srinagar and Jammu, were closed on Wednesday for civilian air traffic amid escalating tension with Pakistan, officials said. Airports at Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pathankot, Amritsar, Shimla, Kangra, Kullu Manali, Pithoragarh were among those closed, they said.
The move to close the airports comes amid escalation of tension between India and Pakistan after the IAF carried out strikes on terror bases in Pakistan. In Srinagar, an official of the Airports Authority of India told PTI, "The civilian air traffic has been suspended temporarily in view of the emergency". While the official did not specify the nature of the emergency, it is believed the step was taken in view of an IAF jet crashing in Budgam district this morning. Officials said they received instructions from air traffic controllers that the airports have been shut for civilian flights.
Some of the flights en route to Jammu, Leh and Srinagar airports have been diverted to their origin stations, they added. Airports at Chandigarh, Pathankot, Halwara are Bathinda have been put on high alert.
Imran Khan to address Pakistan shortly
Flight operations temporarily suspended at Shimla, Bhuntar and Gagal airports in Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to address Pakistan shortly.
Internet services suspended in PoK
Internet services have been suspended in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), while schools and colleges have also been shut in the area. On the other hand, Congress has postponed its working committee meeting.
Indians and Pakistanis are tweeting #SayNoToWar amid raging tensions
With speculations of an approaching war hot on both sides, civilians have taken to social media to express their concerns and disapproval. With all eyes on India and Pakistan, citizens from both nations have taken to social media with the hashtag #SayNotoWar in response to warmongers and to spread the message of peace.
Pakistan claims it has IAF wing commander, shows video of him being questioned
Pakistan claims to have a pilot "identified as Wing Commander Abhinandan" and has circulated a video of a blindfolded man in jumpsuit being questioned but Firstpost has not been able to establish the veracity of Pakistan's claim. India has not yet responded to Pakistan's claim.
If America can go to Pakistan for Osama bin Laden, why can't we: Arun Jaitley
At an event of Namami Gange, finance minister Arun Jaitley remarked saying that everything is possible in this day and age referring to the ongoing standoff between Pakistan and India after reports claimed that Pakistan F-16 jets violated Indian airspace.
Jaitley said, "If America can go to Pakistan to get Osama Bin Laden, why can't we?"
All commercial flights to and from Amritsar cancelled
"Due to operational reasons the airspace at Amritsar has been closed for now. No commercial flights are coming to Amritsar, there is no base here, so flights are not even taking off from here," said AP Acharya, director at Amritsar Airport.
It was an act of self-defence, says Major Ghafoor of after India shoots down Pakistan F-16 jets
DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor addressing the media on Wednesday cautioned India media against war mongering. "Pakistan media should continue objective reporting. We do not want war and we will never initiate war from our side. But if India forces us, we will not keep quiet."
Ghafoor said that Pakistan violating Indian airspace on Wednesday was just an act of self-defence. "We only targeted those spots where we were sure we won't harm any civilians."
We did not have any F-16 for India to shoot down: Pakistan
"We do not want war. We want to take a path that leads to peace," Major General Asif Ghafoor said at a televised press conference. The media briefing by the DG Inter-Services Public Relations was held after several reports claimed that Pakistani Air Force's F-16 were shot down in Indian retaliatory firing.
"There was no F-16 to be shot down," claimed Ghafoor and blamed India for war mongering. "Only humanity loses in a war. This was an act of self-defence and the inbuilt message was that Pakistan did not want to hurt any civilian. The target for the attack was crucial. We wanted to prove that we have the capability of defending ourselves."
PM Modi leaves function, rushes to review security situation after Pak violates Indian air space
Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his address at a function in Vigyan Bhawan on Wednesday and rushed to attend a meeting to review the security situation arising out of Pakistan's attempt to violate Indian air space. Modi was replying to the questions from youngsters during the National Youth Festival 2019 when he was handed over a small piece of paper by an official of Prime Minister Office (PMO).
The Prime Minister immediately stopped and walked toward the panelist where Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore was also present. The PM waived at the audience and immediately left the dais and rushed to his office.
No reports of any IAF jet damaged in action by 'India's adversaries', defence sources tell media
There are no reports of any IAF jet suffering damage in action by "India's adversaries", defence sources told PTI on Wednesday even as confusion prevailed over border standoff between India and Pakistan.
Earlier in the day, Pakistan claimed it shot down two Indian military aircraft over Pakistani airspace and arrested at least one of the pilots. Military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed in a tweet that one of the aircraft crashed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir while the other fell in Jammu and Kashmir. "One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area," he said without elaborating.