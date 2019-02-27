You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

#BringBackAbhinandan trends on Twitter after Pakistan claims IAF pilot in custody; India yet to name missing airman

India FP Staff Feb 27, 2019 17:34:04 IST

Twitter blew up following the news of an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot, reportedly named Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, being captured in Pakistan following an air strike. However, the Indian government has not confirmed the name of the missing MiG 21 Bison pilot.

The hashtag #BringBackAbhinandan became a top trend on Twitter on Wednesday, with netizens urging the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to bring the pilot back home to safety. Many also encouraged Pakistan to extend to him relevant protections under the Geneva Convention.

The pilot's absence was confirmed by Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Wednesday following an aerial engagement with Pakistan Air Force aircraft that violated Indian airspace over Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Kumar said that India was ascertaining Pakistan's claim that it has captured this pilot.

His statement comes in the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after the IAF carried out air strikes on terror training camps of the Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Pakistan acknowledged the IAF operation in Balakot, but denied that it resulted in any casualties.

Follow LIVE updates on the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019 17:34:04 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories




Cricket Scores