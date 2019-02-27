BringBackAbhinandan trends on Twitter after Pakistan claims IAF pilot in custody; India yet to name missing airman

Twitter blew up following the news of an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot, reportedly named Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, being captured in Pakistan following an air strike. However, the Indian government has not confirmed the name of the missing MiG 21 Bison pilot.

The hashtag #BringBackAbhinandan became a top trend on Twitter on Wednesday, with netizens urging the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to bring the pilot back home to safety. Many also encouraged Pakistan to extend to him relevant protections under the Geneva Convention.

PM Modi must suspend his political activities until #WingCommanderAbhinandan is returned safely. It can’t be business as usual with him cross crossing the country at tax payer expense making political speeches while our pilot is a Pakistani captive. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 27, 2019

We pray for our brave heart IAF Wing Commander #Abhinandan 1.3 Billion Indians stands beside you in solidarity. Stay strong Soldier!#BringBackAbhinandan pic.twitter.com/0otn6HpgBi — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 27, 2019

We struck they struck. Let's end this now. #SayNoToWar Let's put our might together to #bringBackAbhinandan. Meanwhile, do not forget this entire tragedy where we have lost 4 lives is because of one man's failures in all depts, including Kashmir. This is squarely Modi's failure. — Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) February 27, 2019

I pray that Wing Commander Abhinandan can come back and reunite with his family soon. It is really tragic that soldiers are forced to fight an ugly, completely avoidable war. Hope Pakistan treats him as a PoW and extends to him all protections under Geneva Convention. — Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) February 27, 2019

The only thing that matters is the safe return of our Air Force pilot. All efforts should be directed at de-escalation and ensuring his release from Pakistani custody. #BringBackAbhinandan — Akshay Marathe (@AkshayMarathe) February 27, 2019

India will #BringBackAbhinandan No need to cry hoarse. Those who are trying to initiate talks. Even Wing Commander Abhinandan would not like India folding up to terror-harbouring Pakistan to secure his safe custody. — ashwath (@ash7k) February 27, 2019

I really hope the geneva convention is followed. I really pray and hope we get our man back. I urge the leadership of my country to please think through each and every move while Abhinandan breathes behind enemy lines #Maytheforcebewithyou #BringBackAbhinandan @adgpi @PMOIndia — Vibhor Mohla (@Vibhormohla) February 27, 2019

These are turbulent times, and in the wake of the engagement with F-16 and his capture, we salute Wing Commander Abhinandan who has been very calm under duress. We do hope there is a rescue operation currently underway to bring him home safe. #BringBackAbhinandan — Adya Mishra (@Adya_04) February 27, 2019

Dear @RahulGandhi, it takes courage Sir to talk peace when everyone is baying for blood of innocents. Show courage. Dare to talk peace. We need a real Opposition demanding peace, sanity and end to warmongering. Demand peace on behalf of Indians desperate to #BringBackAbhinandan. https://t.co/2XY9Rm6uWv — Angshukanta (@angshukanta) February 27, 2019

The pilot's absence was confirmed by Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Wednesday following an aerial engagement with Pakistan Air Force aircraft that violated Indian airspace over Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Kumar said that India was ascertaining Pakistan's claim that it has captured this pilot.

His statement comes in the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after the IAF carried out air strikes on terror training camps of the Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Pakistan acknowledged the IAF operation in Balakot, but denied that it resulted in any casualties.

