Pulwama terror attack kills 42 jawans: Full list of slain CRPF personnel in Thursday's JeM suicide bombing

Forty-two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed and many others injured on Thursday, when a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kilograms of explosives into their bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

An improvised explosive device (IED) blast was followed by gunshots in Goripora area of Awantipora, reports said. More than 2,500 CRPF personnel, many of whom were returning from their holidays to rejoin duty in Jammu and Kashmir, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway. The bus that was the focus of the attack belonged to the 76th battalion of the Indian Army and had 39 personnel on board.

JeM claimed responsibility for the suicide attack. Spokesperson for the terrorist group Muhammad Hassan told local media that the attacker was a Kashmiri militant, Aadil Ahmad Dar alias Waqas Commando. Following the attack, leaders and politicians from across the spectrum condemned the "cowardly killings".

Here is a list of all CRPF jawans who lost their lives in Thursday's suicide bombing:

SL NO. RANK NAME UNIT 1 HC/DVR JAIMAL SINGH 76 BN VEHICLE DVR 2 HC/GD NASEER AHAMAD 76 BN COMDR 3 CT/GD SUKHVINDER SINGH 76 BN ESCORT 4 CT/GD ROHITASH LAMBA 76 BN ESCORT 5 CT/BUG MAK RAJ 76 BN ESCORT 6 CT/GD BHAGIRATH SINGH 45 BN TRANSIENTS 7 CT/GO 8IRENDRA SINGH 45 BN TRANSIENTS 8 HC/RO AVDESH KUMAR YADAV 45 BN TRANSIENTS 9 CT/GD NITIN SINGH RATHOR 3 BN TRANSIENTS 10 CT/GD RATAN KUMAR THAKUR 45 BN TRANSIENTS 11 CT/DVR SURENDRA YADAV 45 BN TRANSIENTS 12 HC/GD SANJAY KUMAR SINGH 176 BN TRANSIENTS 13 HC/GD RAMVAKIL 176 BN TRANSIENTS 14 CT/BUG DHARAMCHANDRA 176 BN TRANSIENTS 15 CT/GD BELKAR THAKA 176 BN TRANSIENTS 16 CT/GD SHYAM I3ABU 115 BN TRANSIENTS 17 CT V/GD AJIT KUMAR AZAD 115 BN TRANSIENTS 18 CT/GD PRADEEP SINGH 115 BN TRANSIENTS 19 HC/GD SANJAY RAJPOOT 115 BN TRANSIENTS 20 CT/COOK KAUSHAL KUMAR RAWAT 115 BN TRANSIENTS 21 CT/GD JEET RAM 92 BN TRANSIENTS 22 CT/HM AMIT KUMAR 92 BN TRANSIENTS 23 CT/BUG BUAY KUMAR MORYA 92 BN TRANSIENTS 24 CT/GD KULWINDER SINGH 92 BN TRANSIENTS 25 HC/GD VUAY SORENG 82 BN TRANSIENTS 26 CT/GD VASHANTA KUMAR V V 82 BN TRANSIENTS 27 CT/GD GURU H 82 BN TRANSIENTS 28 CT/GD SUBHAM ANIRANG 82 BN TRANSIENTS 29 CT/GD G AMAR KUMAR 75 BN TRANSIENTS 30 CT/OVR AJAY KUMAR 75 BN TRANSIENTS 31 CT/WC MANINDER SINGH 75 BN TRANSIENTS 32 CT/GD RAMESH YADAV 61 BN TRANSIENTS 33 HC/GD PARSHANA KUMAR SHAD 61 BN TRANSIENTS 34 HC/GD HEM RAJ MEENA 61 BN TRANSIENTS 35 HC/GD BABLA SHANTRA 35 BN TRANSIENTS 36 CT/GD ASHWANI KUMAR KOCHI 35 BN TRANSIENTS 37 CT/GD PARDEEP KUMAR 21 BN TRANSIENTS 38 CT/GD SUDHIR KUMAR BANSHAL 21 BN TRANSIENTS 39 CT/GD RAVINDER SINGH 98 BN TRANSIENTS 40 HC/GD M FIASHUMATARY 98 BN TRANSIENTS 41 CT/GD MAHESH KUMAR 118 BN TRANSIENTS 42 HC/GD N L GURJAR 118 BN TRANSIENTS

