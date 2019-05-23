Nagaur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: BJP-backed Hanuman Beniwal of RLP wins

Nagaur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 14

Total electors: 16,78,662

Female electors: 7,91,931

Male electors: 8,86,731

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Degana and Merta Assembly constituencies were moved to Rajsamand Lok Sabha seat.

Assembly constituencies: Ladnun, Deedwana, Jayal (SC), Nagaur, Khinvsar, Makrana, Parbatsar, Nawan

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Ram Raghunath Choudhary won the seat in 1999 but lost it to BJP leader Bhanwar Singh Dangawas in 2004. In 2009, Congress candidate Jyoti Mirdha won the seat but was defeated by BJP leader CR Choudhary in 2014.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Nagaur district. As per 2014 estimates, there are over 35 percent Jat voters, 15-17 percent Muslim voters, 16 percent Dalit voters and around 14 percent belonging to OBCs in this Lok Sabha constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.