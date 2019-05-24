Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha Constituency
Constituency number: 34
Total electors: 18,38,194
Female electors: 8,42,881
Male electors: 9,19,313
Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes
Delimited: No
Assembly Constituencies: Sidhauli (SC), Malihabad (SC), Bakshi Kaa Talab, Sarojini Nagar, Mohanlalganj (SC)
Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 elections, Reena Choudhary of the Samajwadi Party won the election fighting on a Samajwadi Party ticket. Samajwadi Party continued to win the seat until 2014. In the 2014 election, Kaushal Kishore of the BJP defeated Sushila Saroj of the Samajwadi Party.
Demographics: The Pasi community, the second largest Dalit caste after Jatavs, have considerable influence in the constituency.
Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.
Updated Date: May 24, 2019 14:56:37 IST