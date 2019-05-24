Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 34

Total electors: 18,38,194

Female electors: 8,42,881

Male electors: 9,19,313

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Sidhauli (SC), Malihabad (SC), Bakshi Kaa Talab, Sarojini Nagar, Mohanlalganj (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 elections, Reena Choudhary of the Samajwadi Party won the election fighting on a Samajwadi Party ticket. Samajwadi Party continued to win the seat until 2014. In the 2014 election, Kaushal Kishore of the BJP defeated Sushila Saroj of the Samajwadi Party.

Demographics: The Pasi community, the second largest Dalit caste after Jatavs, have considerable influence in the constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.