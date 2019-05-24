Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 14:56:37 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Kaushal Kishore 629,748 Votes 50% Votes
BSP C. L. Verma 539,519 Votes 43% Votes
INC R. K. Chaudhary 60,061 Votes 5% Votes
Nota Nota 10,790 Votes 1% Votes
PSP(L) Ganesh Rawat 7,975 Votes 1% Votes
IND Prabhawati Devi 4,332 Votes 0% Votes
ADSP Sushil Kumar 4,281 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jagdish Rawat 3,062 Votes 0% Votes
LKD Shatrohan Lal Rawat 2,633 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramesh Kumar 2,462 Votes 0% Votes
SDSP Ram Sagar Paasi 1,515 Votes 0% Votes
MNSP Jagdish Prasad Gautam 1,443 Votes 0% Votes
PPI(D) Radha Ambedkar 1,219 Votes 0% Votes
Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 34

Total electors: 18,38,194

Female electors: 8,42,881

Male electors: 9,19,313

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Sidhauli (SC), Malihabad (SC), Bakshi Kaa Talab, Sarojini Nagar, Mohanlalganj (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 elections, Reena Choudhary of the Samajwadi Party won the election fighting on a Samajwadi Party ticket. Samajwadi Party continued to win the seat until 2014. In the 2014 election, Kaushal Kishore of the BJP defeated Sushila Saroj of the Samajwadi Party.

Demographics: The Pasi community, the second largest Dalit caste after Jatavs, have considerable influence in the constituency.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 14:56:37 IST

