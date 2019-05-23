Medak Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: K Prabhakar Reddy of TRS wins

Medak Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 1,536,166 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,83040

Male electors: 6,05,044

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, Siddipet constituency was dissolved. The constituency, which was reserved for SC category, was attached to Medak as part of the demilitation process that year.

Assembly Constituencies: Sangareddy, Siddipet, Gajwel, Narsapur, Patancheru, Medak, Dubbak

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A Narendra was the MP from this constituency from 1999 to 2009. Interestingly, he had fought on a BJP ticket in 1999 but had switched to TRS in 2004 election. TRS continued to hold sway over the region in 2009 with actress M Vijaya Shanthi winning the election. The winning streak for TRS continued in 2014 when KCR won during the General Election and Kotha Prabhakar Reddy won the by-election.

Demographics: A part of the erstwhile Nizam princely state, this district is a TRS bastion. A total of 767,428 people reside in the Medak district, as per 2011 Census data. After three consecutive successes to the TRS’s credit, KCR had resigned from this constituency in 2014 to become the chief minister of Telangana. But voters remained loyal to the party in the by-elections as well. Neither BJP nor Congress nor TDP have been able to make inroads into the constituency.

