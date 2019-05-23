Mandsaur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Sudheer Gupta of BJP wins against Congress' Meenakshi Natarajan

Mandsaur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 23

Total Electors: 16,26,571 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,38,076

Female Electors: 7,88,495

Assembly Constituencies: Jaora, Mandsaur, Malhargarh, Suwasra, Garoth, Manasa, Neemuch, Jawad

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, in 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Lakshminarayan Pandey was a long-serving MP from this constituency. He represented the constituency between 1989 and 2009. In 2009, Congress' Meenakshi Natarajan was elected from this constituency. In the last elections, Sudhir Gupta of BJP defeated Natarajan by over 3 lakh votes.

Demography: Mandsaur was the epicentre of the farmer protests in Madhya Pradesh. During the 2017 protests, five farmers were also killed in police firing, which led to widespread condemnation. A primarily agrarian area, Mandsaur is known for being the hub of legal opium farming.

