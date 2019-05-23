Co-presented by


Mahabubabad Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Kavitha Malothu of TRS wins

May 23, 2019

Mahabubabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 16

Total electors: 1,387,288 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,60406

Male electors: 5,60443

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, Bhadrachalam constituency was dissolved and attached as an Assembly segment to the newly formed Mahabubabad constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Yellandu (ST), Dornakal (ST), Mulug (ST), Pinapaka (ST), Bhadrachalam (ST), Mahabubabad (ST), Narsampet

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, Balram Naik from Congress won the seat but he was defeated by TRS candidate Azmeera Seetaram Naik in 2014.

Demographics: According to the 2011 Census figures, the Mahabubabad district has a population of 774,549. Most of these people are from rural areas (85.42 per cent of the population). The constituency has a sizeable population belonging to the Scheduled Tribes (36.43 percent).

