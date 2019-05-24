Macchlishahr Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Macchlishahr Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 74

Total electors: 18,91,969

Female electors: 8,65,180

Male electors: 10,26,789

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Pindra Assembly constituency came into existence after the 2008 delimitation.

Assembly Constituencies: Machhlishahr, Mariyahu, Zafrabad, Kerakat, Pindra

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 elections, Chandra Nath Singh of the Samajwadi Party won the seat. In 2004 elections, Umakant Yadav of the BSP won the seat. In 2009 elections, Tufani Saroj of the Samajwadi Party won the seat. In the Modi wave of 2014, Ram Charitra Nishad of the BJP won the election by a margin of over 1,70,000 votes.

Demographics: Over 20 percent of the population in this Lok Sabha seat is Dalit. Nishad, a community of fishermen considered to be Scheduled Castes, are also found in large numbers in this constituency. Kurmis and Yadavs are also found in significant numbers in this constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.