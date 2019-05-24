Co-presented by


Macchlishahr Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 14:49:19 IST

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Bholanath (B.P. Saroj) 488,397 Votes 48% Votes
BSP Tribhuvan Ram (T. Ram) 488,216 Votes 48% Votes
SBSP Raj Nath 11,223 Votes 1% Votes
Nota Nota 10,830 Votes 1% Votes
IND Deepak Kumar "Nanhe" 5,019 Votes 0% Votes
MAP Ram Naresh 4,273 Votes 0% Votes
IND Gangaram 3,168 Votes 0% Votes
KSBD Deep Chand Ram Urf B.D.O.Sahab 2,814 Votes 0% Votes
RSJP Chanchal Kumar 2,620 Votes 0% Votes
MHMD Garib 2,477 Votes 0% Votes
SJSP Rajkeshar 2,041 Votes 0% Votes
RPI Brijesh Kumar 1,999 Votes 0% Votes
BPHP Nandlal 1,491 Votes 0% Votes
BMSP Jitendra 1,425 Votes 0% Votes
PRJSP Dasharath 1,310 Votes 0% Votes
JAP Dr. Amarnath Paswan 0 Votes 0% Votes
Macchlishahr Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 74

Total electors: 18,91,969

Female electors: 8,65,180

Male electors: 10,26,789

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Pindra Assembly constituency came into existence after the 2008 delimitation.

Assembly Constituencies: Machhlishahr, Mariyahu, Zafrabad, Kerakat, Pindra

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999 elections, Chandra Nath Singh of the Samajwadi Party won the seat. In 2004 elections, Umakant Yadav of the BSP won the seat. In 2009 elections, Tufani Saroj of the Samajwadi Party won the seat. In the Modi wave of 2014, Ram Charitra Nishad of the BJP won the election by a margin of over 1,70,000 votes.

Demographics: Over 20 percent of the population in this Lok Sabha seat is Dalit. Nishad, a community of fishermen considered to be Scheduled Castes, are also found in large numbers in this constituency. Kurmis and Yadavs are also found in significant numbers in this constituency.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 14:49:19 IST

