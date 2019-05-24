Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Lalganj Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 14:48:16 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BSP WON Sangeeta Azad 518,820 Votes 54% Votes
BJP Neelam Sonker 357,223 Votes 37% Votes
SBSP Dr. Deelip Kumar Saroj 17,927 Votes 2% Votes
INC Pankaj Mohan Sonkar 17,630 Votes 2% Votes
CPI Trilokinath 8,843 Votes 1% Votes
IND Ramchandar 7,325 Votes 1% Votes
RUC Radheshyam Gautam 6,093 Votes 1% Votes
Nota Nota 5,060 Votes 1% Votes
AAAP Engineer Ajeet Sonkar 4,520 Votes 0% Votes
IND Subash Saroj 3,282 Votes 0% Votes
IND Akhilesh 3,232 Votes 0% Votes
IND Santosh Kumar 3,163 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Hemraj Paswan 2,320 Votes 0% Votes
PRJSP Lcchiman Kannooizya 1,880 Votes 0% Votes
KSBD Pintoo 1,642 Votes 0% Votes
BPHP Chandrashekhar 1,608 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Lalganj Lok Sabha Constituency 

Total electors:  16,61,483

Female electors:  7,54,732

Male electors: 9,06,751

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. A new Assembly seat – Didarganj – was created within the Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Atrauliya, Nizamabad, Phoolpur Pawai, Didarganj, Lalganj

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: While Bali Ram of the BSP has won the seat twice: 1999 and 2009 Lok Sabha elections, Daroga Prasad Saroj won the seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket in 2004 elections. In 2014, Neelam Sonkar of the BJP won the seat.

Demographics: Part of Azamgarh district, which is considered a bastion of the Samajwadi Party, Lalganj’s electorate is dominated by Muslims and Dalits.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 14:48:16 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile