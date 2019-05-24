Lalganj Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Lalganj Lok Sabha Constituency

Total electors: 16,61,483

Female electors: 7,54,732

Male electors: 9,06,751

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. A new Assembly seat – Didarganj – was created within the Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Atrauliya, Nizamabad, Phoolpur Pawai, Didarganj, Lalganj

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: While Bali Ram of the BSP has won the seat twice: 1999 and 2009 Lok Sabha elections, Daroga Prasad Saroj won the seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket in 2004 elections. In 2014, Neelam Sonkar of the BJP won the seat.

Demographics: Part of Azamgarh district, which is considered a bastion of the Samajwadi Party, Lalganj’s electorate is dominated by Muslims and Dalits.

