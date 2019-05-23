Lakshadweep Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Mohammed Faizal PP of NCP wins by margin of 823 votes

Lakshadweep Lok Sabha Constituency

Total electors: 49, 922 (2014)

Female electors: 24,489

Male electors: 25,433

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: N/A

Results in last four elections: In 1999, veteran Congress leader PM Sayeed won the seat. However, in 2004 polls, he lost the seat to JD(U)’s P Pookunhi Koya. In 2009 elections, Sayeed’s son Muhammed Hamdulla Sayeed snatched the seat back from the JD(U) after contesting on a Congress ticket. In the 2014 elections, NCP’s Mohammed Faizal won the seat. This constituency is notable for electing PM Sayeed in 10 consecutive elections between 1967 and 1999.

Demographics: The Lakshadweep is the smallest Lok Sabha constituency in the country. Most of its 50,000+ electorate is Muslim. Ethnically, a majority of the population in Lakshadweep is of Malayali origin and has been given the status of Scheduled Tribe by the Centre. As per the 2011 Census, over 42,000 out of the 67,000 people in Lakshadweep are between the ages of 15 and 59.

