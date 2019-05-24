Kheri Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Co-presented by


Kheri Lok Sabha Election Result 2019

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 14:46:32 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Ajay Kumar 609,589 Votes 54% Votes
SP Dr. Purvi Verma 390,782 Votes 34% Votes
INC Zafar Ali Naqvi 92,155 Votes 8% Votes
CPI Vipnesh Shukla 11,857 Votes 1% Votes
NOTA Nota 8,750 Votes 1% Votes
IND Manoj Kumar Singh 5,320 Votes 0% Votes
IND Paro Kinner 5,315 Votes 0% Votes
IND Krishna Kumar 2,496 Votes 0% Votes
PCP Shrikrishna Verma 1,991 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ajay Kumar Dixit 1,654 Votes 0% Votes
BKP Asif Khan 1,626 Votes 0% Votes
BAM Ram Jeevan 1,078 Votes 0% Votes
RJWP(S) Moh. Mumtaz Raza 1,060 Votes 0% Votes
BSCP Bandana Gupta 1,017 Votes 0% Votes
HND Mahesh Chandra Verma Advoc 1,002 Votes 0% Votes
LJGP Krishna Kumar Yadav 968 Votes 0% Votes
Kheri Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 28

Total electors: 16,79,466

Female electors: 7,74,603

Male electors: 9,04,863

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Gola Gokrannath, Lakhimpur, Nighasan, Palia, Sri Nagar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ravi Prakash Verma of the Samajwadi Party won the seat in 1999 and 2004 elections. Zafar Ali Naqvi of the Congress won the seat in 2009 while BJP’s Ajay Kumar Mishra won the seat in 2014 elections.

Demographics: Kheri is known to be a bastion of Kurmi politics in Uttar Pradesh. Since Independence, 12 elections to the Lok Sabha have been won by Kurmis. Muslims are another factor in the electorate in this constituency, whose alliance with the Kurmis have decided the winner here.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 14:46:32 IST

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 14:46:32 IST

