Kheri Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Kheri Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 28

Total electors: 16,79,466

Female electors: 7,74,603

Male electors: 9,04,863

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Gola Gokrannath, Lakhimpur, Nighasan, Palia, Sri Nagar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ravi Prakash Verma of the Samajwadi Party won the seat in 1999 and 2004 elections. Zafar Ali Naqvi of the Congress won the seat in 2009 while BJP’s Ajay Kumar Mishra won the seat in 2014 elections.

Demographics: Kheri is known to be a bastion of Kurmi politics in Uttar Pradesh. Since Independence, 12 elections to the Lok Sabha have been won by Kurmis. Muslims are another factor in the electorate in this constituency, whose alliance with the Kurmis have decided the winner here.

