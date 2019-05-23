Khargone Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Gajendra Singh Patel of BJP wins

Khargone Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 27

Total Electors: 17,03,271 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,66,897

Female Electors: 8,36,374

Assembly Constituencies: Maheshwar, Kasrawad, Khargone, Bhagwanpura, Sendhawa, Rajpur, Pansemal, Badwani

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Four Assembly constituencies from Barwani district were added to Khargone Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Tarachand Patel of the Congress won the seat. In 2004 elections, BJP candidate Krishna Murari Moghe won the seat but he was disqualified in the office of profit issue. In the by-election, senior Congress leader Arun Yadav won the seat. The seat has been with the BJP since 2009. In the last election, Subhash Patel won the seat.

Demography: The constituency is largely tribal. Nearly 39 percent of the population in Khargone district belong to the Scheduled Tribes, while that figure reaches 70 percent in Barwani district.

