Khandwa Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Nandkumar Singh Chouhan of BJP wins

Khandwa Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 28

Total Electors: 17,59,410 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 9,12,747

Female Electors: 8,46,663

Assembly Constituencies: Bagali, Mandhata, Khandwa, Pandhana, Nepanagar, Burhanpur, Bikhangaon, Badwah

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Except 2009 elections when Congress leader Arun Yadav was able to win the seat, it is BJP’s Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan who has been representing the constituency since 1996.

Demography: The constituency covers Burhanpur district as well as parts of Khandwa Dewas and Khargone. While the Adivasi community is influential in tribal-dominated constituencies, Rajputs are dominant in Mandhata. Muslims are an influential electorate in Khandwa constituency, which covers the main town.

