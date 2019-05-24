Kaushambi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Kaushambi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 50

Total electors: 17,38,994

Female electors: 7,83,670

Male electors: 9,55,324

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. This constituency only came into being in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Babaganj, Kunda, Sirathu, Manjhanpur, Chail

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009 elections, Shailendra Kumar of the Samajwadi Party won the seat. In the 2014 elections, Vinod Kumar Sonkar of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat.

Demographics: The Pasi community is considered to have electoral influence in this constituency. Thakurs also are a sizeable portion of the electorate in the constituency.

