Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Kaushambi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 14:45:37 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Vinod Kumar Sonkar 383,009 Votes 39% Votes
SP Indrajeet Saroj 344,287 Votes 35% Votes
JSDL Shailendra Kumar Pasi 156,406 Votes 16% Votes
IND Shailendra Kumar S/O Gayadin 26,967 Votes 3% Votes
INC Girish Pasi 16,442 Votes 2% Votes
Nota Nota 14,769 Votes 2% Votes
IND Shailendra Kumar S/O Late Shiv Prasad 8,011 Votes 1% Votes
BSCP Bachacha Lal 6,211 Votes 1% Votes
PSP(L) Rajdev 4,986 Votes 1% Votes
IND Ram Sumer 4,224 Votes 0% Votes
IND Chheddu 3,566 Votes 0% Votes
SJP Mishri Lal 3,183 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pradeep Kumar 2,377 Votes 0% Votes
Kaushambi Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 50

Total electors: 17,38,994

Female electors: 7,83,670

Male electors:  9,55,324

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. This constituency only came into being in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Babaganj, Kunda, Sirathu, Manjhanpur, Chail

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009 elections, Shailendra Kumar of the Samajwadi Party won the seat. In the 2014 elections, Vinod Kumar Sonkar of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat.

Demographics: The Pasi community is considered to have electoral influence in this constituency. Thakurs also are a sizeable portion of the electorate in the constituency.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 14:45:37 IST

