Karnataka elections 2023: 5,102 nominations filed by over 3,600 candidates for 10 May polls

Bengaluru: A total of 5,102 nominations have been filed by more than 3,600 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The last date of filing the papers was 20 April. The documents will be scrutinised by the state election commission on Friday.

Of the total nominations, 4,710 were filed by 3,327 male candidates and 391 nominations were by 304 female candidates.

A statement issued by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka on Thursday night stated that one nomination has been filed by an “other gender” candidate.

A report by PTI mentioned officials saying that one candidate may file up to four nominations.

As many as 707 nominations were filed by candidates who identified themselves with the BJP, 651 Congress and 455 JD(S). Rest were from other smaller parties and Independents.

On Thursday, which was the sixth and last day for submit documents, 1,934 nominations were filed by 1,691 candidates, including several prominent leaders.

The candidates who want to withdraw their notification can do so by 24 April.

Karnataka Assembly polls 2023: Last minute nominations

Mere hours before the deadline for filing of nominations, Congress MP from Bangalore Rural DK Suresh filed his papers from the Kanakapura segment, from where his elder brother and Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar is the party’s candidate.

Most Congress functionaries clarified Suresh had filed his papers as a “backup plan” in the event of the Shivakumar’ nomination getting rejected.

JD(S) candidate HP Swaroop filed his nomination from Hassan with the backing of the entire family of former prime minister and JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda.

BJP candidate from Shivamogga Channabasappa, whose ticket was announced on Wednesday, filed his nomination in the presence of senior leader and sitting MLA KS Eshwarappa, who has announced retirement from electoral politics.

BJP candidate from Mandya Ashok Jayaram filed his nomination papers in presence of Independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh and Minister CN Ashwath Narayan.

Congress working president Satish Jarkiholi filed his nomination from Yemakanmardi in Belagavi district. Minister Shashikala Jolle filed her papers from Nippani.

BJP’s MP Renukacharya (Honnali), Katta Jagadish (Hebbal) and Ramachandra Gowda (Sidlaghatta), and the Congress’ Ramanatha Rai (Bantwal) and Yogesh H C (Shivamogga).

Karnataka Assembly polls 2023 dates

Voting on 224 seats of Karnataka Assembly will be held in a single-phase on 10 May.

The counting of votes and results will be declared on 13 May.

BJP, Congress and JD(S) are the three main players in the Karnataka elections.

In the 2018 assembly election, Karnataka threw up a fractured mandate with BJP emerging as the single largest party with victory on 104 seats, Congress bagged 87 seats, while the JD(S) secured win on 30.

With inputs from PTI

