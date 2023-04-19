Karnataka election: State wants BJP star campaigner Yogi Adityanath on multiple rallies after Atiq Ahmed's son encounter

Bengaluru: Ahead of the keenly watched Karnataka elections 2023, all eyes are star campaigners that political parties would showcase to woo voters. The incumbent BJP government in the poll-bound state has been demanding Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to campaign for the party the upcoming assembly elections.

The demand for Yogi as BJP campaigner for Karnataka elections has gone up after the police encounter of Asad Ahmed, son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed.

On 15 April, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by three men in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

The Uttar Pradesh CM is also gaining popularity in Karnataka for his hit slogan Mitti mei mila denge.

A report by News18 said the Karnataka unit of the BJP has requested six trips by Yogi to the state ahead the polls for multiple rallies and road shows.

“Multiple candidates want the UP CM’s rallies in their constituencies, especially coastal Karnataka, where Hindutva is a major issue,” the report quoted a BJP leader in Bengaluru as saying.

Why Yogi Adityanath?

The report quoted sources saying that Asad Ahmed encounter case could make Adityanath a big draw.

The Uttar Pradesh CM’s strict approach towards gangsters and criminals could make its way into his speeches during campaigns in Karnataka, which the BJP feels will have good resonance.

BJP’s star campaigners for Karnataka Assembly election 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are among the 40 star campaigners for the BJP for the assembly elections in Karnataka.

Other central leaders on the list include BJP’s national president JP Nadda, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari and Smriti Irani.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivaraj Singh Chouhan, Assam CM Hemanth Biswa Sharma, and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis are also in the list of star campaigners.

Karnataka election 2023 dates

Election on 224 sets of Karnataka Assembly will be held in a single-phase on 10 May.

The results will be declared on 13 May.

BJP, Congress and JD(S) are the three main players in the Karnataka polls 2023.

In the 2018 assembly polls, Karnataka threw up a fractured mandate with BJP emerging as the single largest party with win on 104 seats, Congress bagged 87 seats, while the JD(S) secured victory on 30.

