Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi to campaign in about 20 places in poll-bound Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would campaign in about 20 places in the poll-bound state.

The Chief Minister said the Prime Minister’s campaign programme is being finalised. “There is all possibility of the Prime Minister campaigning in about 20 places”, Bommai told media.

“In most (of these) places, he will address rally-meeting and in some, there will be road shows”, the Chief Minister said. Karnataka would vote on May 10, and the results will be declared on May 13.

The party’s state leadership in the poll-bound state has demanded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for campaigning for the party.

The demand for Yogi as BJP campaigner for Karnataka elections has gone up after Asad Ahmed, son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed killed in a police encounter. The Uttar Pradesh CM is also gaining popularity in Karnataka for his hit slogan Mitti mei mila denge.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP’s national president JP Nadda, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari and Smriti Irani are among the 40-star campaigners for the BJP for the assembly elections in Karnataka.

The election on 224 sets of Karnataka Assembly will be held in a single phase on 10 May. The results will be declared on 13 May. The BJP, Congress and JD(S) are the three main players in the Karnataka polls 2023.

In the 2018 assembly polls, Karnataka threw up a fractured mandate with BJP emerging as the single largest party winning 104 seats, Congress bagged 87 seats, while the JD(S) secured victory on 30.

