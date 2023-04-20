Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi to campaign in about 20 places in poll-bound Karnataka
Political parties contesting elections in the state are making all efforts to get the support of three major communities: Lingayats, Kurubas and Vokkaligas. Besides, leaders are also gearing up to woo Muslim voters whose votes can play a vital role in this electoral battle.
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would campaign in about 20 places in the poll-bound state.
The Chief Minister said the Prime Minister’s campaign programme is being finalised. “There is all possibility of the Prime Minister campaigning in about 20 places”, Bommai told media.
“In most (of these) places, he will address rally-meeting and in some, there will be road shows”, the Chief Minister said. Karnataka would vote on May 10, and the results will be declared on May 13.
‘Karnataka Elections 2023’: Karnataka Polls 2023: Eshwarappa vows to bring miffed leaders back to BJP
The party’s state leadership in the poll-bound state has demanded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for campaigning for the party.
The demand for Yogi as BJP campaigner for Karnataka elections has gone up after Asad Ahmed, son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed killed in a police encounter. The Uttar Pradesh CM is also gaining popularity in Karnataka for his hit slogan Mitti mei mila denge.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP’s national president JP Nadda, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari and Smriti Irani are among the 40-star campaigners for the BJP for the assembly elections in Karnataka.
The election on 224 sets of Karnataka Assembly will be held in a single phase on 10 May. The results will be declared on 13 May. The BJP, Congress and JD(S) are the three main players in the Karnataka polls 2023.
In the 2018 assembly polls, Karnataka threw up a fractured mandate with BJP emerging as the single largest party winning 104 seats, Congress bagged 87 seats, while the JD(S) secured victory on 30.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress releases sixth and final list of five candidates
Karnataka Elections 2023: With the sixth list, the Congress has announced 223 candidates, marking one seat in the 224-member Assembly for Sarvodaya Karnataka Party, a regional outfit.
Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress veteran Siddaramaiah files nomination from Varuna
Karnataka Elections 2023: A chief ministerial aspirant in the event of Congress coming to power in the state, Siddaramaiah has already declared that this will be his last election
Karnataka Elections 2023: Former CM Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra files nomination in Shikaripura
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: He later attacked the Congress for dividing the Lingayat community and assured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP enjoy the full support of the community