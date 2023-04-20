Karnataka Elections 2023: Shivakumar’s MP brother files nomination from Kanakapura, same segment as sibling

Bengaluru: Hours before the deadline for filing nomination for the assembly polls in Karnataka, Congress MP from Bangalore Rural DK Suresh on Thursday filed his papers from Kanakapura segment, from where his elder brother and state chief DK Shivakumar is the party’s candidate.

Shivakumar filed his nomination from Kanakapura on April 17.

“Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh filed his nomination today to contest the state assembly election from Kanakapura constituency,” Karnataka Congress tweeted.

According to Congress officials, Suresh has filed his papers, as a backup plan in the event of Shivakumar’s nomination getting rejected. Shivakumar has won from Kanakapura segment thrice since 2008.

The ruling BJP has fielded a senior minister and its prominent Vokkaliga face R Ashoka from Kanakapura to take on Shivakumar.

Suresh is the lone Congress Member of Parliament from Karnataka. He had earlier said that he was not interested in joining state politics, when speculations were rife that he may be fielded from Ramanagara, against JD(S) leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

There had also been speculation that as a “retaliatory measure” to BJP’s plan of fielding a strong candidate against Shivakumar in Kanakapura, Suresh may be fielded from the Padmanabhanagar segment, the other seat from where Ashoka is contesting. Shivakumar too had earlier hinted about this.

