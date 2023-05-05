Karnataka Polls LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address rallies in Bellary, Tumakuru districts today

10:40 (ist)

Karnataka Polls LIVE

Small section of Karnataka voters impacted by Bajrang Dal issue: Congress survey

According to a poll conducted internally by Congress, just a tiny portion of Karnataka residents believe the potential banning of the Bajrang Dal is an election issue, despite the BJP making it a major campaign topic.

Only 7 per cent of Karnataka voters are even aware of the issue, and "of this, less than 10% thought it was an election issue," they claimed, citing the survey.

Congress sources withheld information on the survey's sample size, geographic scope, and target age group.