Karnataka Polls LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address rallies in Bellary, Tumakuru districts today

Karnataka Polls 2023: In the Karnataka districts of Bellary and Tumkaru on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver speeches at two public gatherings

FP Staff May 05, 2023 09:53:22 IST
Karnataka Polls LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address rallies in Bellary, Tumakuru districts today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI File

10:40 (ist)

Karnataka Polls LIVE

Small section of Karnataka voters impacted by Bajrang Dal issue: Congress survey

According to a poll conducted internally by Congress, just a tiny portion of Karnataka residents believe the potential banning of the Bajrang Dal is an election issue, despite the BJP making it a major campaign topic.

Only 7 per cent of Karnataka voters are even aware of the issue, and "of this, less than 10% thought it was an election issue," they claimed, citing the survey.

Congress sources withheld information on the survey's sample size, geographic scope, and target age group.
10:20 (ist)

Karnataka Polls LIVE

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to address election rally in Hubballi tomorrow

On Saturday, former Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will speak at her maiden election rally in Hubballi. She will be accompanied by former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, who joined the party when the BJP refused to give him a ticket to run in the polls.
10:06 (ist)

Karnataka Polls LIVE

PM Modi to address rallies in Bellary, Tumakuru districts today

In the Karnataka districts of Bellary and Tumkaru on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver speeches at two public gatherings. Bellary's rally will start at 2:00 PM, while Tumkaru's rally will start at 4:30 PM. 
09:55 (ist)

Karnataka Polls LIVE

Over Rs 4.5 cr unaccounted cash seized in poll-bound Karnataka

Over 4.5 crore rupees in unaccounted cash were taken from a villa in this election-bound Karnataka, according to the police.

The cops raided a realtor's car after receiving a tip, and they discovered cash in gunny sacks there. More cash was found after the village was searched.

Voters were to get the funds in preparation for the assembly elections in May.

Since the model code of conduct went into effect in the state on 29 March, there have been seizures of Rs 331 crore, including Rs 117 crore in cash, Rs 85.53 crore in gold, and Rs 78.71 crore in spirits. 
09:50 (ist)

Karnataka Polls LIVE

PM Modi’s 36km roadshow in Bengaluru split over two days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be a part of a gigantic 36-mile mega roadshow in Bengaluru by the BJP only four days before the May 10 Karnataka Assembly election. The BJP declared that it will hold it over two days after receiving negative feedback on social media about Bengaluru's traffic restrictions.

The prime minister will speak at two public gatherings on Friday in the Karnataka districts of Bellary and Tumakuru.

Updated Date: May 05, 2023 10:51:48 IST

