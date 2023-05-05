Karnataka Polls LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address rallies in Bellary, Tumakuru districts today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI File
Just four days before the 10 May Karnataka Assembly election, the BJP has scheduled a massive 36 km mega roadshow in Bengaluru with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its star campaigner. The BJP declared that it will hold it for over two days after receiving negative feedback on social media about Bengaluru’s traffic restrictions.
The prime minister will speak at two public gatherings on Friday in the Karnataka districts of Bellary and Tumakuru.
On Saturday, former Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will speak at her maiden election rally in Hubballi. She will be accompanied by former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, who joined the party when the BJP refused to give him a ticket to run in the polls.
Unaccounted cash to the tune of over Rs 4.5 crore was seized from a villa in Bangarpet Taluk here in poll-bound Karnataka, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a car belonging to a realtor, in which cash was found in gunny bags. Upon searching the village, more cash was recovered.
The money was meant to be distributed among voters for the 10 May assembly elections.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.