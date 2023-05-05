'The Kerala Story' is based on terror conspiracy: PM Modi at election rally in Karnataka

“‘The Kerala Story’ film is based on a terror conspiracy,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday during an election campaign in Karnataka.

Starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in lead roles, the film was released today.

“The film, ‘The Kerala Story’, shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists’ design, the Prime Minister said in Ballari.

Attacking Congress, the Prime Minister said that the party has been opposing the film made on terrorism and standing with terror tendencies.

“Congress has shielded terrorism for the vote bank,” PM Modi said.

#WATCH | 'The Kerala Story' film is based on a terror conspiracy. It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists' design. Congress is opposing the film made on terrorism and standing with terror tendencies. Congress has shielded terrorism for the vote bank: PM…

"I am surprised to see that Congress has succumbed to terrorism for the sake of its vote bank. Can such a party ever save Karnataka? In the atmosphere of terror, the industry, IT industry, agriculture, farming and glorious culture here will be destroyed," the Prime Minister said.

Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, 'The Kerala Story' has triggered a massive political row.

The trailer of the film came under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from Kerala went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS.

Earlier in the day, Kerala High Court refused to issue stay order on the release of 'The Kerala Story', observing that the film only says it “inspired by true events” and that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has certified the film for public viewing.

The producer of the film told the court that the teaser, which claimed that more than 32,000 women from the state were recruited to the Islamic State will be removed from their social media accounts.

'The Kerala Story' and controversy

'The Kerala Story' centres around forced religious conversion and reportedly claims that approximately 32,000 women in Kerala were converted to Islam. The film further says that many of the women were taken to IS when the terror group was at the peak of its power.

After the film's trailer was released, a petition was filed at the Supreme Court seeking a stay on its release on grounds of "worst kind of hate speech" and "audio-visual propaganda". However, the apex court on Tuesday refused to entertain the request saying that the 'The Kerala Story' has got certification and has been cleared by the board.

Following criticism, the film's teaser on YouTube, which had earlier claimed to tell the gut-wrenching stories of 32,000 women in Kerala, toned it down to three girls.

While Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed it saying its a propaganda film, Sashi Tharoor has called 'The Kerala Story' out for gross exaggeration.

With inputs from agencies

