New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the BJP has the roadmap to make Karnataka No. 1 and hit out at the Congress for peddling fake narratives in its manifesto and shielding terrorists for vote bank.

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka’s Ballari, he said, “We have the roadmap to make Karnataka number 1. But Congress’ manifesto has only fake narratives and bans in it. They are in such a condition that they are shivering. They dislike me invoking Bajrang Bali.”

#WATCH | “We have the roadmap to make Karnataka number 1. But Congress’ manifesto has only fake narratives and bans in it. They are in such a condition that they are shivering. They dislike me invoking Bajrang Bali,” says PM Narendra Modi in Ballari, Karnataka pic.twitter.com/HefULVJtsI — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

On Wednesay, PM Modi chanted ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’ during all the three public meetings he addressed in the state, in what was seen as a counter to the Congress, which has promised to ban right-wing outfit Bajrang Dal in its election manifesto.

Along with ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, Modi made a point at the beginning as well as at the end of his speech to raise ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’ in Mulki in Dakshina Kannada district, Ankola in Uttara Kannada distinct and Bailhongal in Belagavi district.

PM Modi said the Congress has succumbed to terrorism for its vote bank.

“Can such a party ever save Karnataka? In the atmosphere of terror, the industry, IT industry, agriculture, farming and glorious culture here will be destroyed,” he added.

Talking about The Kerala Story film, he said the flick is based on a terror conspiracy and shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists’ designs.

“However, the Congress is opposing the film and standing with terror tendencies. Congress has shielded terrorism for the vote bank,” the Prime Minister added.

Accusing the Congress of misleading voters, he said since Independence the grand old party has worked to corrupt the country’s systems as well as its politics.

“In the last few years, Congress has also created another disease in the politics of India. To win elections, Congress creates false narratives on the basis of its ecosystem, on the basis of money. Congress tries to mislead the public by doing this,” the PM said.

He said the Congress makes fake narratives and surveys to win elections.

“They attempt to mislead the voters in the state. Congress’ manifesto is all about appeasement, it is all about bans. The people of Karnataka are watching their (Congress) politics of appeasement,” he added.

The PM listed strong security apparatus and law and order as the most important requirements to make Karnataka number one state of the country and at the same time also emphasised the need for it to remain free from terrorism.

“BJP has always been tough against terrorism. But Congress gets stomach ache whenever action is taken against terrorism,” PM Modi said as he addressed a huge gathering in Ballari.

Invoking former PM Rajiv Gandhi, he said that the Congress is a party which works with 85 per cent commission.

“The double-engine government under the leadership of Yeddyurappa ji and Bommai ji got a chance to serve for only three-and-a-half years. When Congress government was here, it gave priority to corruption instead of Karnataka’s development. What was the reason for this? Congress’ former PM Rajiv Gandhi himself said that his government sent 100 paise from Delhi, but only 15 paise reached the poor. In a way, he himself accepted that Congress is a party with 85 per cent commission,” said the PM.

Shifting his focus to Sudan, he said that his government was proactive in its efforts to bring back its people

“The situation of civil war in Sudan is such that even big countries refused to evacuate their citizens from there, but the Government of India was engaged in its efforts. We conducted Operation Kaveri and brought back our people from such places where it was difficult to reach by plane and the Congress did not support the country in such difficult times,” he said.

With inputs from agencies

