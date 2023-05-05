Amit Shah calls off poll campaign in Karnataka to review situation in Manipur
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled all his scheduled programmes in poll-bound Karnataka in the wake of clashes in parts of Manipur.
Sources say that Shah is currently monitoring the situation in Manipur closely. He will also hold meetings with authorities in the state, about the prevailing scene and measures being taken to restore normalcy.
The Union Home Minister called off all his meetings in Karnataka to speak with the chief ministers of Assam and Manipur.
“The Union Home Minister Shah had a discussion late at night with Manipur CM N Biren Singh and other top officials in view of the situation in state,” sources added.
On Thursday, Shah held meetings with the neighbouring states of Nagaland, Mizoram and Assam in view of the situation in Manipur.
Moreover, to keep the situation in control, the central paramilitary forces were rushed to Manipur.
According to sources, there was speculation that Shah could visit the violence-hit state, but the speculations were turned down by the party leaders, who said that as of now, he will be monitoring the situation from Delhi.
Army and paramilitary forces have been deployed in Manipur and flag marches were also taken out to keep the situation under control.
Violence broke out on May 3, during a rally organized by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur to protest the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe category.
This prompted the state government to issue prohibitory order and suspend internet services across the state for five days. Along with a ban on large gatherings, a night curfew too has been imposed in several districts of the state.
With inputs from agencies
