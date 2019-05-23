Karauli-Dholpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Manoj Rajoria of BJP wins

Karauli-Dholpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 15,49,662

Female electors: 7,03,997

Male electors: 8,45,665

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence as part of an implementation of the delimitation exercise in 2008. Dholpur, Bari and Rajakhera Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Bayana Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Baseri (SC), Bari, Dholpur, Rajakhera, Todabhim (ST), Hindaun (SC), Karauli, Sapotra (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Khiladi Lal Bairwa won the seat in 2009, defeating BJP’s Manoj Rajoria. However, Rajoria won the election in 2014.

Demographics: It covers the entire districts of Karauli and Dholpur. It is dominated by Bairwa and Jatav voters, followed by Gurjar and Meena voters. Brahmin, Mali, Rajput and Muslim voters are present too but SCs play a decisive role here.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.