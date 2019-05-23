Jodhpur Lok Sabha Election Result LIVE updates: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat wins

Jodhpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 16

Total electors: 17,27,363

Female electors: 8,16,897

Male electors: 9,10,446

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Bilara, Bhopalgarh and Osian Assembly segments were removed in 2008. Lohawat assembly seat was created in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Phalodi, Lohawat, Shergarh, Sardapura, Jodhpur, Soorsagar, Luni, Pokaran

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Jaswant Singh won the seat in 1999 and 2004. However, he lost to Congress’ Chandresh Kumari Katoch in 2009. In 2014, Katoch was defeated by BJP candidate Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Jodhpur and Jaisalmer districts. It is a Rajput-dominated seat. Congress leader Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot is set to make his electoral debut against BJP’s Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the upcoming polls.

