Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Narendra Kumar of BJP wins

Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 16,96,788

Female electors: 8,03,434

Male electors: 8,93,354

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Udaipurwati Assembly segmented was created in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Pilani (SC), Surajgarh, Jhunjhunu, Mandawa, Nawalgarh, Udaipurwati, Khetri, Fatehpur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Sis Ram Ola was the MP from 1999 to 2013 when he passed away. In 2014, BJP leader Santosh Ahlawat won the seat, defeating Congress leader Raj Bala Ola.

Demographics: It covers the entire Jhunjhunun district and a part of Sikar district. Part of the Shekhawati region, Jats dominate the electorate. Muslims and Rajputs also have a sizeable presence in this constituency.

