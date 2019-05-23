Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Dushyant Singh of BJP wins

Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 25

Total electors: 16,69,842

Female electors: 8,00,865

Male electors: 8,68,977

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It came into existence in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Anta, Kishanganj (ST), Baran Atru (SC), Chhabra, Dag (SC), Jhalrapatan, Khanpur, Manohar Thana

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP leader Dushyant Singh has been the MP since 2009.

Demographics: It covers the entire Jhalawar and Baran districts. Gurjar voters play a decisive role here apart from SCs and STs.

