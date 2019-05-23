Jamnagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Poonamben Maadam from BJP is likely to win

Jamnagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 14,70,952

Female electors: 6,99,948

Male electors: 7,71,004

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Assembly segment Jamnagar North was created after delimitation in 2008. Assembly segment Jodiya was dissolved in the delimitation exercise.

Assembly constituencies: Kalavad (SC), Jamnagar Rural, Jamnagar North, Jamnagar South, Jamjodhpur, Khambalia, Dwarka.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Chandresh Patel has been in the seat since 1989 but lost the seat to Congress’ Ahir Vikrambhai Arjanbhai Madaam in 2004. Madaam retained the seat till 2014 when BJP candidate and Vikrambhai’s niece, Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam came to power in the constituency.

Demographics: The constituency covers the entire district of Jamnagar. A Hindu-dominant region, Jamnagar district has a population of 21,60,119 people, as per Census 2011. It is dominated by three major caste groups: two lakh Patels (including Kadva and Leuva voters), 1.16 lakh Ahirs, and about 1 lakh Satvara voters. Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who recently joined the Congress, has expressed his interest in contesting the election from this seat.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.