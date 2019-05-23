Jamnagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Poonamben Maadam from BJP is likely to win

Co-presented by


Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 16:07:20 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam 344,256 Votes 60% Votes
INC Kandoriya Mulubhai Ranmalbhai 198,809 Votes 34% Votes
BSP Sunil Jethalal Vaghela 5,039 Votes 1% Votes
IND Dalvadi Nakum Rasik Lalji 4,831 Votes 1% Votes
NOTA Nota 4,689 Votes 1% Votes
IND Popatputra Rafik Abubakar 4,460 Votes 1% Votes
IND Bathvar Nanji Amarshi 2,751 Votes 0% Votes
IND Baxi Mrudul Ashwinkumar 1,617 Votes 0% Votes
IND Donga Jayantilal Arjanbhai 1,265 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nakum Narmadaben Khodalal 1,180 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sumbhania Aamin Abasbhai 1,010 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rabari Karshanbhai Jeshabhai 887 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sahdevsinh Dilipsinh Chudasamama 767 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jahid Aavad Jami 763 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bharkhani Karabhai Jivabhai 642 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kachchhi Daud Natha Sumara 589 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bharat Ramjibhai Dagara 469 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bhavnaba Jadeja 438 Votes 0% Votes
IND Alimamad Ishakbhai Palani 425 Votes 0% Votes
IND Chavda Shamji Babubhai 408 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sapariya Vijaykumar Mansukhbhai 390 Votes 0% Votes
IND Chauhan Dhiraj Kantilal 361 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sama Yusuf 314 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ashok Chavda 310 Votes 0% Votes
IND Valabhbhai Chanabhai Sojitra (V. C. Patel) 285 Votes 0% Votes
IND Aamin Mamadbhai Safiya 252 Votes 0% Votes
IND Amandbhai Patel 247 Votes 0% Votes
IND Makrani Ajazahmed 244 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bhanderi Amarshibhai Chhaganbhai 211 Votes 0% Votes
 Jamnagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 14,70,952

Female electors: 6,99,948

Male electors: 7,71,004

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Assembly segment Jamnagar North was created after delimitation in 2008. Assembly segment Jodiya was dissolved in the delimitation exercise.

Assembly constituencies: Kalavad (SC), Jamnagar Rural, Jamnagar North, Jamnagar South, Jamjodhpur, Khambalia, Dwarka.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Chandresh Patel has been in the seat since 1989 but lost the seat to Congress’ Ahir Vikrambhai Arjanbhai Madaam in 2004. Madaam retained the seat till 2014 when BJP candidate and Vikrambhai’s niece, Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam came to power in the constituency.

Demographics: The constituency covers the entire district of Jamnagar. A Hindu-dominant region, Jamnagar district has a population of 21,60,119 people, as per Census 2011. It is dominated by three major caste groups: two lakh Patels (including Kadva and Leuva voters), 1.16 lakh Ahirs, and about 1 lakh Satvara voters. Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who recently joined the Congress, has expressed his interest in contesting the election from this seat.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

