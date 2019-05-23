Jalore Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Devaji Patel of BJP wins

Jalore Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 18

Total electors: 18,24,968

Female electors: 8,60,921

Male electors: 9,64,047

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Ahore, Jalore (SC), Bhinmal, Sanchore, Raniwara, Sirohi, Pindwara Abu (ST), Reodar (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Buta Singh won the election in 1999 but lost to BJP candidate B Susheela in 2004. Though Singh contested as an Independent candidate in 2009, he lost to BJP leader Devji Mansingram Patel. Patel won the seat in 2014 as well.

Demographics: It covers the entire districts of Jalore and Sirohi. There is a strong OBC voter base in this constituency. Meenas account for more than 50,000 votes while SCs account for more than three lakh votes in Jalore.

