Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Jaipur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Ramcharan Bohara from BJP is leading with 61.7% votes at 2:15 PM

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 14:15:55 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP Ram Charan Bohra 260,829 Votes 62% Votes
INC Jyoti Khandelwal 149,885 Votes 35% Votes
BSP Umrao Salodia 2,248 Votes 1% Votes
Nota Nota 1,566 Votes 0% Votes
IND Yogesh Sharma 1,074 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Kuldeep Singh 881 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ram Charan Joshi 652 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ram Janki Swami 629 Votes 0% Votes
PPI(D) Ram Sahay Meena Kalky 593 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vinay Kumar Varma 529 Votes 0% Votes
IND Yakub Khan 519 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramlal Dhanaka 498 Votes 0% Votes
IND Manoj Kumar Joshi 492 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shobhal Singh 465 Votes 0% Votes
APOI Kailash Chand Jagarwal 307 Votes 0% Votes
IND Babita Wadhwani 212 Votes 0% Votes
SBP Sanjay Garg 163 Votes 0% Votes
IND Haripal Bairwa 142 Votes 0% Votes
RJSP Bhanwar Lal Joshi 141 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kamal Bhargav 124 Votes 0% Votes
IND Prashant Saini 121 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pankaj Patel 113 Votes 0% Votes
RSVKP P. Trilok Tiwari 87 Votes 0% Votes
IND Virad Singla 82 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sharad Chand Jain 80 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Jaipur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 19,57,818

Female electors: 9,10,350

Male electors: 10,47,468

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Jaipur Rural was created as a separate parliamentary constituency. Johribazar, Bani Park and Phaqi Assembly segments were dissolved in 2008. Vidhyadhar Nagar, Civil Line, Malviya Nagar, Bagru and Adarsh Nagar Assembly segments were newly-created in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Hawa Mahal, Vidhyadhar Nagar, Civil Lines, Kishan Pole, Adarsh Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Sanganer, Bagru (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Mahesh Joshi won the seat in 2009 but lost to BJP’s Ramacharan Bohara in the next general election.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Jaipur district. Brahmins and Rajputs are the key caste communities that decide the electoral fate in this constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 14:15:55 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile