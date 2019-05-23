Jaipur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Ramcharan Bohara from BJP is leading with 61.7% votes at 2:15 PM

Jaipur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 7

Total electors: 19,57,818

Female electors: 9,10,350

Male electors: 10,47,468

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Jaipur Rural was created as a separate parliamentary constituency. Johribazar, Bani Park and Phaqi Assembly segments were dissolved in 2008. Vidhyadhar Nagar, Civil Line, Malviya Nagar, Bagru and Adarsh Nagar Assembly segments were newly-created in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Hawa Mahal, Vidhyadhar Nagar, Civil Lines, Kishan Pole, Adarsh Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Sanganer, Bagru (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Mahesh Joshi won the seat in 2009 but lost to BJP’s Ramacharan Bohara in the next general election.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Jaipur district. Brahmins and Rajputs are the key caste communities that decide the electoral fate in this constituency.

