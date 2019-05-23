Jabalpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Rakesh Singh of BJP wins

Jabalpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 13

Total Electors: 17,11,683 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,97,949

Female Electors: 8,13,734

Assembly Constituencies: Patan, Bargi, Jabalpur East, Jabalpur North-Central, Jabalpur Cantt., Jabalpur West, Panagar, Sihora

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Before delimitation, Sihora was not reserved for the STs. Moreover, Jabalpur North-Central was called Jabalpur Central before 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the last 20 years, the BJP has been undefeated on this seat. In the 1999 elections, Jaishree Banerjee won the seat. Since 2004, Rakesh Singh is the sitting MP.

Demography: Known for hosting a military cantonment and being one of the first urban areas in India, Jabalpur is a largely urban Lok Sabha constituency. According to 2011 data, at least 60 percent of the population stays in urban areas. The constituency which covers the entire district of Jabalpur also has a significant Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe population. Muslims are also found in sizeable numbers in urban areas.

