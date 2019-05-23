Hoshangabad Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Uday Pratap Singh of BJP wins

Hoshangabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 17

Total Electors: 15,68,127 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,35,492

Female Electors: 7,32,635

Assembly Constituencies: Narsingpur, Tendukheda, Gadarwara, Seoni-Malwa, Hoshangabad, Sohagpur, Pipariya, Udaipura

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Itarsi was merged with Hoshangabad Assembly seat.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Hoshangabad has been a BJP bastion since 1989. This constituency has been represented by Sartaj Singh five times between 1989 and 2009. Former chief minister Sundarlal Patwa also represented the constituency in the 13th Lok Sabha. The seat is currently held by Uday Pratap Singh of the BJP.

Demography: Situated on the banks of the river Narmada, Hoshangabad city is a regional economic hub. The Lok Sabha constituency covers the whole of Hoshangabad and parts of Narsinghpur and Raisen districts. One-fourth of the population resides in urban areas. About 16 percent of the population belongs to the Scheduled Castes.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.