Haveri Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Udasi SC of BJP wins

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 20:52:29 IST pollpedia

Haveri Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total Electors: 15,58,749 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,07,076

Female Electors: 7,51,673

Assembly Constituencies: Shirahatti (SC), Gadag, Ron, Hangal, Haveri (SC), Byadgi, Hirekerur, Ranibennur

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence only in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shivkumar Udasi has been the sitting MP since 2009.

Demography: Lingayats are an influential electorate in Haveri, accounting for over 4.5 Lakh voters, along with Kurubas and Muslims.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 20:52:29 IST

