Haveri Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Udasi SC of BJP wins

Haveri Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total Electors: 15,58,749 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,07,076

Female Electors: 7,51,673

Assembly Constituencies: Shirahatti ( SC ), Gadag, Ron, Hangal, Haveri ( SC ), Byadgi, Hirekerur, Ranibennur

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence only in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Shivkumar Udasi has been the sitting MP since 2009.

Demography: Lingayats are an influential electorate in Haveri, accounting for over 4.5 Lakh voters, along with Kurubas and Muslims.

