Hardwar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 13:38:23 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BHSP Narendra Chauhan 0 Votes 0% Votes
UKD(D) Tribirendra Singh Rawat 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' 0 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Furkan Ali Advocate 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Bhanpal Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPI(D) Lalit Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
HND Reenu 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Ambrish Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Aadil 0 Votes 0% Votes
UKD Surendra Kumar Upadhayay 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dharmendra 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bachi Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shishupal Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Thakur Manish Singh (Verma) "Swabhimani" 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Dr. Antriksh Saini 0 Votes 0% Votes
Hardwar Lok Sabha Constituency

 Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 16,37,583 (2014 estimates

Female electors: 7,52,750

Male electors: 8,84,793

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Until 2008, Hardwar constituency was reserved for Scheduled Castes. In 2008 it became a general category constituency and its limits were redefined. Doiwala from Garhwal was newly included, among eight new assembly constituencies. Iqbalpurpur, Landhaura, Bahadrabad and Laldhang Assembly constituencies were excluded.

Assembly Constituencies: Dharampur, Doiwala, Rishikesh, Hardwar, BHEL Ranipur, Jwalapur, Bhagwanpur, Jhabrera, Pirankaliyar, Roorkee, Khanpur, Manglore, Laksar, Hardwar Rural

Results in last four elections: When it was a part of Uttar Pradesh in 1999, the constituency had elected BJP candidate Harpal Singh Sathi. In 2004, Samajwadi Party candidate Rajendra Kumar won the election. Congress candidate Harish Rawat won the election in 2009. The BJP resumed power in the constituency in 2014 elections when Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank won a majority.

Demographics: This constituency is spread over Dehradun and Hardwar districts of Uttarakhand. A total of 15.7 percent of Hardwar’s population is Muslim and 11.9 percent of those living in Dehradun are Muslims. Former chief minister Harish Rawat had been elected MP from this constituency, considered one of the most important pilgrim sites in the country.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:38:23 IST

