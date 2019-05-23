Hardwar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Hardwar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total electors: 16,37,583 (2014 estimates

Female electors: 7,52,750

Male electors: 8,84,793

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Until 2008, Hardwar constituency was reserved for Scheduled Castes. In 2008 it became a general category constituency and its limits were redefined. Doiwala from Garhwal was newly included, among eight new assembly constituencies. Iqbalpurpur, Landhaura, Bahadrabad and Laldhang Assembly constituencies were excluded.

Assembly Constituencies: Dharampur, Doiwala, Rishikesh, Hardwar, BHEL Ranipur, Jwalapur, Bhagwanpur, Jhabrera, Pirankaliyar, Roorkee, Khanpur, Manglore, Laksar, Hardwar Rural

Results in last four elections: When it was a part of Uttar Pradesh in 1999, the constituency had elected BJP candidate Harpal Singh Sathi. In 2004, Samajwadi Party candidate Rajendra Kumar won the election. Congress candidate Harish Rawat won the election in 2009. The BJP resumed power in the constituency in 2014 elections when Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank won a majority.

Demographics: This constituency is spread over Dehradun and Hardwar districts of Uttarakhand. A total of 15.7 percent of Hardwar’s population is Muslim and 11.9 percent of those living in Dehradun are Muslims. Former chief minister Harish Rawat had been elected MP from this constituency, considered one of the most important pilgrim sites in the country.

