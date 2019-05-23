Gulbarga Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Umesh Jadhav of BJP defeats Congress' Mallikarjuna Kharge

Gulbarga Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 5

Total Electors: 17,21,990 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,78,311

Female Electors: 8,43,679

Assembly Constituencies: Afzalpur, Jewargi, Gurmitkal, Chittapur, Sedam, Kalaburgi Rural, Kalaburgi Dakshin, Kalaburgi Uttar

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Gulburga Assembly seat was split into Gulbarga Dakshin and Gulbarga Uttar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This is a Congress safe-seat, having continuously elected Congress leaders since Independence, except in the 1996 and 1998 elections. In 1999 and 2004 elections, Iqbal Ahmed Saradgi won the seat. Senior Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge is the sitting MP since 2009.

Demography: The seat, which is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, has a sizeable population of Lingayat, Dalit and Muslim population. Holeya, a sub-caste of Dalits, account for 4 lakh voters in the constituency. Muslims are a decisive factor in Gulbarga Uttar and Gulbarga Dakshin.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.