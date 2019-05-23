Co-presented by


Garhwal Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 16:48:19 IST

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP Tirath Singh Rawat 459,619 Votes 68% Votes
INC Manish Khanduri 190,345 Votes 28% Votes
NOTA Nota 11,419 Votes 2% Votes
IND Vinod Prasad Notiyal 4,879 Votes 1% Votes
UKD(D) Dilendrr Pal Singh 4,873 Votes 1% Votes
IND Dr. Ramendra Singh Bhandari 2,034 Votes 0% Votes
UKD Shanti Prasad Bhatt 1,750 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bhagwat Prasad 1,485 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anandmani Dutt Joshi 1,346 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Dr. Mukesh Semwal 1,319 Votes 0% Votes

Garhwal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

 Total electors: 12,30,262 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,04,984

Male electors: 6,25,278

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the constituency’s limits were changed. While 10 of the older Assembly segments were dissolved, four were added including Rudraprayag from Tehri Garhwal.

Assembly Constituencies: Badrinath, Tharali, Karnprayag, Kedarnath, Rudraprayag, Deoprayag, Narendranagar, Yamkeshwar, Pauri, Srinagar, Chaubattakhal, Lansdowne, Kotdwar, Ramnagar

Results in last four elections: In 1999, as part of Uttar Pradesh, this constituency was represented by MP Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri from the BJP. He was re-elected in the 2004 elections. In 2009, Satpal Maharaj from Congress won a majority. In 2014, Khanduri won with a margin of over 1.84 lakh votes.

Demographics: The constituency, also called Pauri Garhwal, is considered dominated Brahmin voters. In fact, local caste balance has ensured that this constituency is mostly fought by a Brahmin candidate. Brahmins form at least one-fourth of the state's population. However, this time the BJP has given the ticket to TS Rawat, a Thakur.

 

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 16:48:19 IST

