Garhwal Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Garhwal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total electors: 12,30,262 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,04,984

Male electors: 6,25,278

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008, the constituency’s limits were changed. While 10 of the older Assembly segments were dissolved, four were added including Rudraprayag from Tehri Garhwal.

Assembly Constituencies: Badrinath, Tharali, Karnprayag, Kedarnath, Rudraprayag, Deoprayag, Narendranagar, Yamkeshwar, Pauri, Srinagar, Chaubattakhal, Lansdowne, Kotdwar, Ramnagar

Results in last four elections: In 1999, as part of Uttar Pradesh, this constituency was represented by MP Major General Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri from the BJP. He was re-elected in the 2004 elections. In 2009, Satpal Maharaj from Congress won a majority. In 2014, Khanduri won with a margin of over 1.84 lakh votes.

Demographics: The constituency, also called Pauri Garhwal, is considered dominated Brahmin voters. In fact, local caste balance has ensured that this constituency is mostly fought by a Brahmin candidate. Brahmins form at least one-fourth of the state's population. However, this time the BJP has given the ticket to TS Rawat, a Thakur.

