Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Ganganagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: BJP's Nihal Chand wins seat

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 20:03:50 IST pollpedia

Ganganagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 17,18,421 (as per 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,08,672

Male electors: 9,09,749

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: Yes. Bhadra and Nohar Assembly segments were removed from this constituency in 2008. Raisinghnagar, Suratgarh and Pilibanga Assembly constituencies were added from Bikaner Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Sadulshahar, Ganganagar, Karanpur, Suratgarh, Raisinghnagar (SC), Sangaria, Hanumangarh, Pilibanga (SC).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A BJP stronghold, Nihal Chand won the seat in 1999 and 2004. In 2009, he lost to Congress leader Bharat Ram Meghwal. However, Chand won the seat again in 2014 and is a four-time MP from the constituency.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Ganganagar and Hanumangarh districts. The region is also known as the ‘Punjab of Rajasthan’ as it is primarily inhabited with Punjabi Hindus and Sikhs. It has a sizeable number of Meghwal voters. Jats, Sonis, Brahmins, Kumhars and Aggarwals are also part of the electorate.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 20:03:50 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile