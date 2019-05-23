Ganganagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: BJP's Nihal Chand wins seat

Ganganagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 17,18,421 (as per 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,08,672

Male electors: 9,09,749

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes.

Delimited: Yes. Bhadra and Nohar Assembly segments were removed from this constituency in 2008. Raisinghnagar, Suratgarh and Pilibanga Assembly constituencies were added from Bikaner Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Sadulshahar, Ganganagar, Karanpur, Suratgarh, Raisinghnagar (SC), Sangaria, Hanumangarh, Pilibanga (SC).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A BJP stronghold, Nihal Chand won the seat in 1999 and 2004. In 2009, he lost to Congress leader Bharat Ram Meghwal. However, Chand won the seat again in 2014 and is a four-time MP from the constituency.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Ganganagar and Hanumangarh districts. The region is also known as the ‘Punjab of Rajasthan’ as it is primarily inhabited with Punjabi Hindus and Sikhs. It has a sizeable number of Meghwal voters. Jats, Sonis, Brahmins, Kumhars and Aggarwals are also part of the electorate.

