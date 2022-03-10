Punjab Election Result Live: Whole-heartedly and with total humility accept the mandate given by Punjabis, tweets SAD's Sukhbir Singh Badal

Former Punjab chief minister and SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal trailing from Lambi Constituency while former Punjab chief minister and PLC chief Captain Amarinder Singh is trailing from Patiala constituency. PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD candidate Bikramjit Singh Majithia are also trailing while AAP is leading from Amritsar East Constituency. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal trailing from Jalalabad constituency

Former chief minister Harish Rawat of Congress is leading from Lalkuan constituency slowly picking up from behind.

BJP leading in 13 seats at the end of round one of counting while Congress is leading in 7, MGP in 2, AAP in 1, and Independents in 2, as per early trends.

"We can witness positive trends in Punjab and we hope the results will also be positive. I thank the people of Punjab for voting for change," says Delhi minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai. The AAP has crossed the majority mark with an early lead in 88 Assembly constituencies in Punjab, reports News18

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant continues to trail in Saquelim constituency while Congress leader Dharmesh Saglani is leading from the seat. In the state, the BJP is leading in 18 seats, Congres in 12, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak in 5, Aam Aadmi Party n1, Independent in 2 as per early EC trends.

Goa Congress calls for an important meeting at 1 pm in Margao where the Congress candidates are presently staying.

According to trends reflected on the Election Commission of India official website, AAP is leading in 89 out of 117 seats while BJP in three. The Congress is leading in 15. Meanwhile, celebrations have started at the AAP office in Chandigarh and big cutouts of chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal have been erected in AAP office by supporters.

"Punjab has given chance to Kejriwal's model of governance. Today, his model of governance has been established at the national level. This is the victory of the 'Aam Aadmi," AAP leader Manish Sisodia tells ANI.

Manipur chief minister and BJP leader N Biren Singh is leading by huge margin of 8,574 votes against nearest Congress rival in Heingang. Former chief minister and CLP leader O Ibobi Singh is ahead by margin of 472 votes against BJP's L Basanta Singh in Thoubal seat, according to poll trends.

In Panaji, Atanasio Monserrate wins while the son of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar, Utpal who fought as an Independent candidate concedes defeat. The BJP is leading in 18 out of 40 seats as per the official ECI website.

While Charanjit Singh from AAP is leading in Chamkaur Sahib constituency, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is trailing from Chamkaur Sahib seat. Meanwhile, Punjab BJP president Ashwini Kumar Sharma has won from Pathankot seat.

Punjab AAP in-charge Raghav Chadha while addressing workers from rooftop at the Chandigarh AAP office said, "Now Punjab will be known as Uthta Punjab, Rangla Punjab instead of Urrta Punjab under Bhagwant Mann leadership. We have urged people of Punjab to apply broom but they have applied vaccum cleaner in the state. People of Punjab likes the pair of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. Kejriwal is not pro-terrorist but he is pro-education and development. This has been proved by the people of Punjab. From Kashmir to other states, there is a need for Kejriwal model.

In Patiala, AAP candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli has reportedly defeated former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh although the official results are yet to come out. As per ECI, Kohli at 12.18 pm received 33,142 votes which amounted to 45.4 per cent of the votes cast while Singh got 20,105 votes making up to 27.54 per cent of the votes.

Outgoing Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi calls Cabinet meeting in Chandigarh on Friday after the debacle in the state Asembly elections. This will in all likelihood will be the last cabinet meeting for Channi as chief minister in his first innings.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal trails by a margin of 10,526 votes from the Jalalabad seat. Jagdeep Kamboj from Aam Aadmi Party had received 37,195 votes against Badal's 26,030 at 12.50 pm as per the ECI official website.

Punjab AAP chief minnisterial Candidate Bhagwant Mann wins by margin of 45,000 votes from Dhuri constituency. Although official results are yet to be out, Mann is way ahead with 65,858 votes against Dalvir Singh Goldy of the Congress who received just 20,767 till 1 pm as per the official ECI website.

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi trails in Bhadaur (by 22,843 votes) and Chamkaur Sahib (by 2671 votes) as per official EC trends.

Early trends suggest a massive win for the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. From 20 out of 117 seats in 2017 to close to 90 in 2022, it is seeing a meteoric rise, leaving the traditional parties – Congress and SAD – far behind. What has changed? ( Click here to read more... )

AAP chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann's mother Sardarni Harpal Kaur gets emotional while addressing the people, "After great hard work of Punjabis, the people of Punjab defeated all rivals. Bhagwant Mann will be the face but people of Punjab will work together for prosperity and development of the state."

AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal to speak from party office shortly. The Aam Aadmi Party appeared set for a clean sweep in Punjab having taken lead in 93 of the 117 Assembly seats.

Addressing a press conference,AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Everyone was united against AAP. The aim was to defeat the AAP. Captain Amarinder Singh sahab lost, Charanjit Singh Channi sahab lost, Badal sahab lost, Sidhu lost, Majithia lost. A wonder done by people of Punjab. This is Inquilab.”

Besides Bhagat Singh, the village is also home to other freedom fighters such as Sardar Ajit Singh and Sardar Swaran Singh.

Freedom fighter Bhagat Singh was born on 28 September 1907 in the village of Banga in Lyallpur district. However, his ancestral home is located in Khatkar Kalan village. It was built in 1858 by Bhagat Singh’s great-grandfather Fateh Singh, who named it ‘Deewan Khana’. The house was declared a monument under the Punjab Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1964, in 1982 and handed over to the government in 1984. The house was renovated in 2016 at a cost of 42 lakh.

According to Census 2011, Khatkar Kalan village is located in Nawanshahr Tehsil of Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar district. It is situated nine kilometres away from sub-district headquarter Nawanshahr and nine kilomentres away from district headquarter Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar. As per 2009 figures, Khatkar Kalan village is also a gram panchayat.

Speaking at at Sangrur, AAP’s Bhagwant Mann said, “I will take oath as the CM in Bhagat Singh’s village Khatkarkalan, not at the Raj Bhawan.”

Addressing party workers and supporters at Dhuri after the AAP appeared set for a clean sweep in Punjab having taken lead in 93 of the 117 Assembly seats, Bhagwant Mann appealed to the public to work unitedly and said those who did not vote for the APP need not worry as the government will work for all sections of society.

I humbly accept the verdict of the people of Punjab and Congratulate @AamAadmiParty and their elected CM @BhagwantMann Ji for the victory. I hope they will deliver on the expections of people.

Outgoing Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said he humbly accepts the verdict by the people of Punjab and congratulated the AAP on the victory.

AAP chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann's mother Sardarni Harpal Kaur gets emotional while addressing the people, "After great hard work of Punjabis, the people of Punjab defeated all rivals. Bhagwant Mann will be the face but people of Punjab will work together for prosperity and development of the state."

"AAP wins two seats in Goa. Congratulations and best wishes to Capt Venzy and Er Cruz. Its the beginning of honest politics in Goa," tweets AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi trails in Bhadaur (by 22,843 votes) and Chamkaur Sahib (by 2671 votes) as per official EC trends.

Punjab AAP chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann wins by a margin of 45,000 votes from Dhuri constituency. Although official results are yet to be out, Mann is way ahead with 65,858 votes against Dalvir Singh Goldy of the Congress who received just 20,767 till 1 pm as per the official ECI website.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal trails by a margin of 10,526 votes from the Jalalabad seat. Jagdeep Kamboj from Aam Aadmi Party had received 37,195 votes against Badal's 26,030 at 12.50 pm as per the ECI official website.

In Patiala, AAP candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli has reportedly defeated former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh although the official results are yet to come out. As per ECI, Kohli at 12.18 pm received in 33,142 votes which amounted to 45.4 per cent of the votes cast while Singh got 20,105 votes making upto 27.54 per cent of the votes.

Punjab AAP in-charge Raghav Chadha while addressing workers from rooftop at the Chandigarh AAP office said, "Now Punjab will be known as Uthta Punjab, Rangla Punjab instead of Urrta Punjab under Bhagwant Mann leadership. We have urged people of Punjab to apply broom but they have applied vacuum cleaner in the state. People of Punjab like the pair of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. Kejriwal is not pro-terrorist but he is pro-education and development. This has been proved by the people of Punjab. From Kashmir to other states, there is a need of the Kejriwal model.

While Charanjit Singh from AAP is leading in Chamkaur Sahib constituency, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is trailing from Chamkaur Sahib seat. Meanwhile, Punjab BJP president Ashwini Kumar Sharma has won from Pathankot seat.

In Panaji, Atanasio Monserrate wins while son of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar, Utpal who fought as an Independent candidate concedes defeat. The BJP is leading in 18 out of 40 seats as per the official ECI website.

Manipur chief minister and BJP leader N Biren Singh is leading by huge margin of 8,574 votes against nearest Congress rival in Heingang. Former chief minister and CLP leader O Ibobi Singh is ahead by margin of 472 votes against BJP's L Basanta Singh in Thoubal seat, according to poll trends.

"Punjab has given chance to Kejriwal's model of governance. Today, his model of governance has been established at the national level. This is the victory of the 'Aam Aadmi," AAP leader Manish Sisodia tells ANI.

According to trends reflected on the Election Commission of India official website, AAP is leading in 89 out of 117 seats while BJP in three. The Congress is leading in 15. Meanwhile celebrations have started at the AAP office in Chandigarh and big cut outs of chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal have been erected in AAP office by supporters.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi trailing by 3,500 votes from Bhadaur constituency in Punjab. Captain Amarinder Singh trailing by 9,238 votes; Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal trailing by 14,347 votes; Singher Sidhu Moosewala trailing by 14,344 votes.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant continues to trail in Saquelim constituency while Congress leader Dharmesh Saglani is leading from the seat. In the state, the BJP is leading in 18 seats, Congres in 12, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak in 5, Aam Aadmi Party n1, Independent in 2 as per early EC trends.

"We can witness positive trends in Punjab and we hope the results will also be positive. I thank the people of Punjab for voting for change," says Delhi minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai. The AAP has crossed the majority mark with an early lead in 88 Assembly constituencies in Punjab, reports News18.

In Goa, BJP leading in 13 seats at the end of round one of counting while Congress is leading in 7, MGP in 2, AAP in 1, and Independents in 2, as per early trends.

Former chief minister Harish Rawat of Congress is leading from Lalkuan constituency slowly picking up from behind.

Former Punjab chief minister and SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal trailing from Lambi Constituency while former Punjab chief minister and PLC chief Captain Amarinder Singh is trailing from Patiala constituency. PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD candidate Bikramjit Singh Majithia are also trailing while AAP is leading from Amritsar East Constituency. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal trailing from Jalalabad constituency.

BJP leads in 7 seats in Uttarakhand, 2 in Goa

Counting begins in Punjab. Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

BJP, Congress to keep a close eyes on Goa polls, AAP confident of win in Punjab.

The counting of votes for the recently held Assembly elections in the states of Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand will start at 8 am on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the State CEO, before the commencement of the counting of votes, the returning officer for maintaining the secrecy of voting will read Section 128 in the Representation of the People Act, 1951 to all the officers, clerks, agents, or other persons performing the duty of counting votes, ANI reported.

Close race in Uttarakhand

As per ANI, the exit polls on Monday predicted a close race in Uttarakhand, with many of them giving an edge to the BJP to form the government. Some exit polls also predicted that Congress would finish ahead and could cross the halfway mark in the 70-member Assembly. Polling in Uttarakhand took place on 14 February and the counting of votes will take place on 10 March.

Preparations for the counting of votes in 11 Assembly constituencies in the Haridwar district on Wednesday is underway, informed District Election Officer, Vinay Shankar Pandey. He took stock of these preparations ahead of the counting of votes on Thursday. The counting of votes will start on 10 March at 8 am, ANI said in a report.

"He said that the number of booths is more in the five Assembly constituencies. Among them, Haridwar, Ranipur, Khanpur, Jhabreda and Haridwar will have a round of 14 tables, and in the remaining six Assembly constituencies, there will be a round of seven tables," he added.

"The counting site is within 100 metres of the Shivdel school campus, a zero zone, and no person will enter with a vehicle. All arrangements have been made by the district administration to ensure that the counting of votes is transparent, fair, independent, following the rules and following the three-tier security arrangements," he stated.

"As there are 181 booths in Haridwar, there will be 13 rounds of counting of votes.

There is a complete ban on any kind of procession by the winning candidates after the counting of votes," he further stated.

The exit polls on Monday predicted a close race in Uttarakhand, with many of them giving an edge to the BJP to form the government. Some exit polls also predicted that Congress would finish ahead and could cross the halfway mark in the 70-member Assembly, ANI said.

Hung Assembly likely in Goa

According to ANI, amid the predictions of a hung Assembly in Goa by the pollsters, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary Ivan D'Souza on Wednesday came down heavily on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging "horse-trading" by the party and said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders landed in Goa ahead of counting for the state Assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "We will not allow any horse-trading habit of BJP...Last time though we are the single largest in the state, we have got 17 members, BJP got 13 members. They have horse traded our members."

Leveling allegations of giving out money to switch sides, he said, "They (BJP) are buying the members."

"Amit Shah is already landed in Goa and other leaders also landed in Goa. Why have they landed in Goa? Just to buy the other party members. So precaution has to be taken by our party. That's our duty. We have learned from our previous experiences of whatever the BJP did," D'Souza said.

The Congress has moved its 2022 Assembly poll candidates to a resort to avoid poaching bids by rival parties. The party has brought in its senior leadership, including DK Shivakumar from Karnataka, with the candidates in Bambolim Beach Resort of Goa, ANI said.

AAP favoured in Punjab

Ahead of the counting of votes for Punjab polls, Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann has exuded confidence of party's comfortable victory in the state and said people have rejected other political parties, ANI said in a report.

Mann, who visited the place where EVMs are stored in Patiala, asserted that Punjab wants a change.

"We talked about hospitals, schools, electricity (during campaigns). People have rejected other parties and good results will come tomorrow. I'm not an astrologer but I know people of Punjab want a change. The number of seats we can cross is 80 even 100," Mann told ANI.

BJP likely to win Manipur

As per ANI, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manipur President, Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, on Tuesday, exuded confidence over its victory in the State Assembly elections that went for polling in two phases in February this year.

Devi said that BJP has set a target of bagging more than 40 seats out of a total of 60 constituencies in Manipur.

"We have set a target of over 40 seats and are confident of forming a stable government. When the final results are declared, we expect the number to be 40 plus only... We haven't taken a decision on Chief Ministerial candidate and there is no point of a new CM here," Devi told ANI.

Assembly polls in Manipur were conducted in two phases on 28 February and 5 March.

With inputs from ANI

